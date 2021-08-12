Here’s What the Tech Experts Have to Say About the New vivo V21 Series!

Vivo has recently launched its night selfie-centric V21 series as part of its premium and high-end V series portfolio that is widely known for redefining front camera selfie capabilities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021) vivo has recently launched its night selfie-centric V21 series as part of its premium and high-end V series portfolio that is widely known for redefining front camera selfie capabilities. The V21 series is a game-changer for night-time photography as it comes with an excellent night selfie system.

The series comes with two amazing smartphones meant to cater to a diverse group of people and their needs. V21 is a sophisticated device for users who are fond of trendy appearances and features that satisfy their need to stay in sync with the times, whereas V21e is youthful, vibrant, and dynamic in nature.

Confused about which one to buy? Stress not, we at vivo believe in providing the best information to our customers so that they can make well-informed decisions. So, to help you in making the right decision, we have few experts that will help you in choosing the product.

In this age of technological advancements, when technology is palpable and changing every day, it is good to hear from an expert, so you know you are making a wise choice. Let’s hear a few of the reasons why you should buy the V21 series from the maestros themselves:

MasTech

I received a lot of queries about the V21 series, so apart from the reviews I had already done on YouTube for V21 and V21e, I further decided to host an interactive QnA session on Instagram for my #MasTechFamily to help them make an informed buying decision.

V21 series has a premium feel and comes with a decent camera and amazing design! Especially for people who look for a sleek and compact smartphone, it is an ideal choice and worth the price. Both the smartphones come with powerful processors - MTK Dimensity 800U for the V21 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G for the V21e.

The highlight of V21 is the 44MP OIS Night Selfie system that helps you record even 4K videos, so it is a great product to get your hands on.

While the V21e also comes with an AG glass design, a 4000mAh battery, and excellent RAM and storage options.

PhoneWorld

I have been experiencing the V21 series, and both the smartphones, V21 and V21e, have been working great for me. Sharing some of the features for you all as well:

V21 – It comes with a 44MP OIS Night Selfie System and 64MP OIS Night Camera which has a dedicated Super Macro camera that helps in capturing stunning images day and night. Also, it’s great for vlogging. It features AG glass, and my favourite colour is Sunset Dazzle.

V21e – It is equipped with a 44MP Eye Autofocus in the front camera and a 64MP Night Camera in the rear. It also sports 33W FlashCharge and an In-Display fingerprint sensor. My favourite V21e colour is the Diamond Flare.

Overall, both smartphones have good features and offer great value for money. However, if you are interested in the camera and display, then you should go for the V21. It has two OLED spotlights (Dual Selfie Spotlight) under the front panel of the selfie camera that will make your selfies balanced, structured, and more refined even in low light, giving you the ultimate photography experience.

In all, the V21 series has garnered great appreciation and positive reviews from consumers for providing the ultimate night selfie experience. The advanced industrial design and innovative features across the board make the series unique, both in terms of functionality and design, delivering a superior mobile experience and elevating mobile photography. It is a one-stop solution for all your needs, available at a competitive price, and you surely would not want to miss it!