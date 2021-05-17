Here’s why the HUAWEI WATCH FIT is your perfect health companion

Your On-The-Go Personal Trainer, a New Kind of Fitness Lifestyle

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021)

Nowadays, young people are increasingly health-conscious, so reducing fat, building muscle and generally keeping fit is considered more important than ever before. But it’s not easy to break out of the pattern of work and sustain a regular fitness routine.

In order to meet younger consumers’ tech and fitness needs, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with a range of smart fitness features to kickstart an effortless new active lifestyle. Users can work out anytime and anywhere without being restricted by their busy work and life schedules.

Get Moving Anytime, Anywhere with the Animated Personal Trainer

The animated personal trainer is just one of the unique fitness features on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to the smartwatch for you to do in the office or home setting. Find and select these courses by tapping “Exercise” and “Fitness Courses”. Then simply follow the instructions as demonstrated by the animated personal trainer and stay moving with helpful vibration reminders.

During the workout, the user can tap on any particular exercise to expand for details or switch to another exercise by touching the left or right arrows on the display. Additionally, the Huawei Health App can be used during and after the workout to check your exercise duration, heart rate, heart rate zone and calories burned and share your training progress with friends.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT features a Stand Up reminder that will connect with the built-in fitness courses. If the user remains seated for over an hour, the watch will automatically send out a vibration reminder and offer quick access to fitness courses so the user can get moving right away. These built-in courses include “Reenergize”, “Neck and shoulder relief in the office”, “Exercises for the office” and many more practical and soothing courses to help relieve stress.

Together with the Huawei Health App, you can tailor your settings to activate and deactivate reminders, adjust reminder intervals, create weekly reminders, set reminders for exercise start and finish times and more.