HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retransfer Card Printing

New & enhanced features, increased card throughput & more vivid color

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Sep, 2024) HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announces the launch of the next-generation FARGO® HDP5000e designed to deliver vibrant, high definition cards and IDs across Pakistan.

HID's Isaac Young, VP & Head of FARGO, stated, "The HDP5000e is where unparalleled reliability meets exceptional usability and performance — setting a new standard for the everyday retransfer card printing experience."

Built on the rock-solid foundation of the renowned HDP5000 printer series and proven retransfer technology over the last 25 years, the HID FARGO HDP5000e ID card printer emerges as the next iteration of this market-leading solution, poised to redefine the standards of reliability, usability and printing excellence.

Engineered for universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards and for any organization looking to switch from a higher-end, direct-to-card printer to a retransfer printing solution for improved image quality — the feature-rich FARGO HDP5000e is ideal.

Young concluded, “The HID FARGO HDP5000e card printer offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications, the customer-inspired FARGO HDP5000e is the solution of choice for superior image quality, ease-of-use and printer reliability.”

The new FARGO HDP5000e delivers:

