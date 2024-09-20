Open Menu

HID Launches The FARGO HDP5000e In Pakistan — Setting A New Standard For Retransfer Card Printing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:46 PM

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retransfer Card Printing

New & enhanced features, increased card throughput & more vivid color

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Sep, 2024) HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announces the launch of the next-generation FARGO® HDP5000e designed to deliver vibrant, high definition cards and IDs across Pakistan.

HID's Isaac Young, VP & Head of FARGO, stated, "The HDP5000e is where unparalleled reliability meets exceptional usability and performance — setting a new standard for the everyday retransfer card printing experience."

Built on the rock-solid foundation of the renowned HDP5000 printer series and proven retransfer technology over the last 25 years, the HID FARGO HDP5000e ID card printer emerges as the next iteration of this market-leading solution, poised to redefine the standards of reliability, usability and printing excellence.

Engineered for universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards and for any organization looking to switch from a higher-end, direct-to-card printer to a retransfer printing solution for improved image quality — the feature-rich FARGO HDP5000e is ideal.
Young concluded, “The HID FARGO HDP5000e card printer offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications, the customer-inspired FARGO HDP5000e is the solution of choice for superior image quality, ease-of-use and printer reliability.”

The new FARGO HDP5000e delivers:

  • High-level performance — With an increased card throughput and greater Ethernet speed than its HDP5000-series predecessors, the HDP5000e also boasts an advanced electronics platform — ensuring faster and more precise control over the printing process, resulting in crisper text and more vivid imagery.

    Additionally, the printer’s enhanced memory and processing capabilities allow for more efficient handling of print jobs, especially in high-volume environments.

  • Exceptional reliability — From its reinforced connection points to its streamlined module attachment, the HDP5000e was designed for dependability inside and out. The printer’s connectivity reinforcements strengthen and protect USB, Ethernet and power cable connection points — while the printer’s streamlined module attachment helps eliminate common issues such as internal card jams and misalignment.
  • Usability enhancements at every turn — The HDP5000e’s user-friendly SmartScreen™ interface in high-definition, graphical OLED provides easy-to-understand notifications and helpful, walk-through prompts for setup, maintenance and troubleshooting. What’s more, the printer’s Workbench diagnostic utility with its Color Assist spot-color matching tool is conveniently built right into the printer driver so users have immediate access to everything they need via a single driver download. Should maintenance be required, the HDP5000e’s thoughtful design allows for easy, hassle-free access to the card path, main board, and film and ribbon drawer assemblies without the need for tools or special expertise.
  • Security from end to end — The printer’s unique and inclusive resin scramble data protection feature effectively scrambles and subsequently conceals information printed with a resin panel. Used ribbon panels are thus rendered indecipherable, safeguarding cardholder data from fraudulent use. Moreover, the HDP5000e includes built-in AES-256 data encryption, support for UV printing and offers optional locks for additional peace of mind.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology Driver Young Superior Fargo From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology