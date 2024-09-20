- Home
- Technology
- News
- HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retransfer Card Printing
HID Launches The FARGO HDP5000e In Pakistan — Setting A New Standard For Retransfer Card Printing
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:46 PM
New & enhanced features, increased card throughput & more vivid color
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Sep, 2024) HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announces the launch of the next-generation FARGO® HDP5000e designed to deliver vibrant, high definition cards and IDs across Pakistan.
HID's Isaac Young, VP & Head of FARGO, stated, "The HDP5000e is where unparalleled reliability meets exceptional usability and performance — setting a new standard for the everyday retransfer card printing experience."
Built on the rock-solid foundation of the renowned HDP5000 printer series and proven retransfer technology over the last 25 years, the HID FARGO HDP5000e ID card printer emerges as the next iteration of this market-leading solution, poised to redefine the standards of reliability, usability and printing excellence.
Engineered for universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards and for any organization looking to switch from a higher-end, direct-to-card printer to a retransfer printing solution for improved image quality — the feature-rich FARGO HDP5000e is ideal.
Young concluded, “The HID FARGO HDP5000e card printer offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications, the customer-inspired FARGO HDP5000e is the solution of choice for superior image quality, ease-of-use and printer reliability.”
The new FARGO HDP5000e delivers:
- High-level performance — With an increased card throughput and greater Ethernet speed than its HDP5000-series predecessors, the HDP5000e also boasts an advanced electronics platform — ensuring faster and more precise control over the printing process, resulting in crisper text and more vivid imagery.
Additionally, the printer’s enhanced memory and processing capabilities allow for more efficient handling of print jobs, especially in high-volume environments.
- Exceptional reliability — From its reinforced connection points to its streamlined module attachment, the HDP5000e was designed for dependability inside and out. The printer’s connectivity reinforcements strengthen and protect USB, Ethernet and power cable connection points — while the printer’s streamlined module attachment helps eliminate common issues such as internal card jams and misalignment.
- Usability enhancements at every turn — The HDP5000e’s user-friendly SmartScreen™ interface in high-definition, graphical OLED provides easy-to-understand notifications and helpful, walk-through prompts for setup, maintenance and troubleshooting. What’s more, the printer’s Workbench™ diagnostic utility with its Color Assist spot-color matching tool is conveniently built right into the printer driver so users have immediate access to everything they need via a single driver download. Should maintenance be required, the HDP5000e’s thoughtful design allows for easy, hassle-free access to the card path, main board, and film and ribbon drawer assemblies without the need for tools or special expertise.
- Security from end to end — The printer’s unique and inclusive resin scramble data protection feature effectively scrambles and subsequently conceals information printed with a resin panel. Used ribbon panels are thus rendered indecipherable, safeguarding cardholder data from fraudulent use. Moreover, the HDP5000e includes built-in AES-256 data encryption, support for UV printing and offers optional locks for additional peace of mind.
Recent Stories
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Technology
-
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 Dealerships in 12 Citi ..5 minutes ago
-
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections21 hours ago
-
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why:1 day ago
-
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp2 days ago
-
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?3 days ago
-
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!4 days ago
-
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem for a 4-year Journey4 days ago
-
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined4 days ago
-
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC8 days ago
-
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success8 days ago
-
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!9 days ago
-
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan10 days ago