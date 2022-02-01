High-Performance with A Slim and Trendy Design – vivo Y21T Launched in Pakistan

The newest addition to the vivo Y series, the Y21T is a Master of Performance with its outstanding camera technology and specifications

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st February, 2022) vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry has launched its latest Y series’ smartphone, vivo Y21T in Pakistan. The vivo Y series is renowned for its high-end specifications and features at affordable prices for mid-range users. Similarly, the Y21T has outstanding features that make it the focus of attention for those searching for a smartphone upgrade.

Outstanding Performance

Y21T serves as an excellent smartphone in terms of performance of the device at the price of Rs. 34,999. vivo’s Y21T is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Processor that makes it possible to achieve high standard performance and graphic quality standards.

It is supported by a 128GB storage space and 4GB RAM that makes tasks so much easier to handle. The storage space is even expandable by up to 1TB with triple card slots. The RAM is supported by Extended RAM 2.0, giving the user an extra 1GB idle ROM as extended RAM. This makes multi-tasking and switching apps even smoother.

Y21T also comes with a 5000mAh battery and an 18W FastCharge technology. In today's standard, this battery is overpowered and can go through your entire daily task list without giving up.

Trendy Slim Design

The Y21T has a slim and stylish design that fits well with vivo's aesthetic yet advanced gadget philosophy. This item is only 8.00mm thick and has a 2.5D Flat Flame design. This ultra-compact device packs a punch with high-end hardware and performance.

The smartphone comes in two color variants - Midnight Blue and Pearl White. Midnight Blue uses a curtain coating AG technique to create a sophisticated frosted surface with a subtle shine, injecting vibrancy to the deep shade of blue. On the other hand, Pearl White has a nano coating that creates an exquisite texture, while the latest liquid crystal coating adorns the surface with a unique pearl luster that changes with light with a hint of sweet pink and a dash of elegant blue creates a dreamlike glow.

Dazzling Camera

The rear camera sports a triple setup with a 50MP Main Camera.

Its main camera sensor gives high-definition photographs an entirely new meaning. vivo's ever evolving camera technology delivers crystal clear images even when users zoom in or crop the images.

The device also features the Bokeh Camera that redefines artistic expression for the users along with a Super Macro Camera that gives life to small objects with a focus that is as close as 4cm.

The front camera on the Y21T is an 8MP Super Night Selfie camera. It features a Face Beauty Algorithm that makes the images more stunning and glamorous by giving the subject a glow that seems natural. The front camera also offers personalized portrait modes that give users the power to customize their selfies to better fit their mood and outfit.

The Super Night Mode is not just limited to the front camera, it is also available on the rear camera. This mode is a result of vivo's latest RAW-level super noise-cancelling technology that makes images more robust and clearer in low light conditions.

FunTouch OS 12

The device runs vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 12. The operating system is as entertaining as its name suggests. It allows the user to customise their home screen in whatever way they desire, with a variety of widgets and interesting features. Multi Turbo 5.0, which is one of the OS's primary features, aids the device by improving network connections, system processing speed, and power-saving performance.

Price and Availability

vivo Y21T is available for purchase across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 34,999. vivo offers one-year warranty for vivo Y21T along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y21T is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).