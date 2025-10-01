Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 05:18 PM

HONOR is Launching the All-New HONOR Play 10 A Seamless Smartphone Experience at an Unbeatable Price

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Play 10, the latest addition to its popular Play Series

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Play 10, the latest addition to its popular Play Series. Designed to offer users a smooth and reliable smartphone experience at an accessible price point, the HONOR Play 10 combines powerful performance, a clear and immersive display, and a long-lasting battery — making it an ideal choice for everyday entertainment and productivity.

Powerful Performance for Everyday Use

At the heart of the HONOR Play 10 lies the Smooth Helio G81 Octa-core Processor, built to handle multitasking, gaming, and streaming with ease. This efficient chipset ensures fast app launches, fluid navigation, and stable performance, empowering users to stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Immersive FullView Display

The HONOR Play 10 features a stunning 6.74-inch FullView Display, offering crystal-clear visuals and a wide viewing experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and browsing. Whether users are watching their favorite shows or scrolling through social media, the large display provides sharp detail and vibrant colors for an immersive experience.

Long-lasting Battery for All-day Power

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the HONOR Play 10 is built to keep up with busy lifestyles. From extended streaming sessions to long hours of calls and browsing, users can enjoy all-day power on a single charge — minimizing the need for frequent top-ups.

Sleek & Accessible

With its sleek design and thoughtfully crafted features, the HONOR Play 10 offers exceptional value without compromise. The device is making smooth performance and immersive entertainment more accessible than ever.

Color, Price and Availability

Catering to users’ unique style preferences, the HONOR Play 10 is available in three eye-catching color optionsBlack, Purple, and Cyan.
The device will be available starting October 4th, 2025, at authorized retailers and online platforms across Pakistan- at an unbeatable price, to be revealed soon.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium, and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

