How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet environment for you when WFH?

Get faster and more secure with better coverage using HUAWEI WiFi AX2 to power your home network

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th December, 2021) Work from home has become the norm around the world. And a lot of people seem to enjoy the flexibility of working from home, not to mention the productivity improvements it provides. However, there are some downsides to that. Working over the home Internet could pose a huge security problem to those who need to access or share sensitive documents. There’s also the issue of video calls. Not everyone has fast Internet at home, and slow Internet is the bane of video calls. After all, nobody – not your clients, colleagues or bosses – want to speak to a low-res slideshow of you.

High-Speed Internet Connection

High-speed connectivity can enhance the working from home experience in a multitude of ways. For example, it lets you send large files over email faster and make smooth video calls. With that in mind, the Wi-Fi 6-enabled HUAWEI WiFi AX2 makes for a compelling choice for those who are looking to get a new router to spice up their home setups.

Inheriting the True-Dual-band Technology from previous Huawei router models, HUAWEI WiFi AX2 treats the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands the same and allows your devices to automatically and seamlessly switch between the two for the optimal experience. With this feature, you won’t be worrying about the blurry videos, choppy audios and unexpected disconnections when you’re on a video call. When your Internet is reliable, you’ll never miss another meeting due to ‘technical difficulties’ again.

Efficient, Stable and Scalable Networks

Other than speed, coverage is also equally important. You won’t want to have any interruption or disconnection during calls or online seminars when you are trying to move around in your home.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 features the HarmonyOS Mesh+ which can efficiently bring together every Huawei router in your home to form a unified and coordinated router network. It not only optimises the connection between routers, but also the connection between routers and connected devices, providing stronger scalability and smoother network expansion experience at home.

For example, one router can cover up to 90m2 and two of them can cover up to 160m2. It also supports the Super Seamless Roaming feature which supports seven roaming algorithms (including 802.11k and 802.11v). The Wi-Fi hotspot switching delay is as low as 50ms. HarmonyOS Mesh+ brings you the flexibility and stability you need for the best WFH experience. You will be able to walk from room to room freely without worrying about coverage or connectivity. No matter which room of your house you’re in, you’ll stay connected to the Internet, and do so in high speed.

Those who prefer to use Ethernet cables can take advantage of the three adaptive Gigabit WAN/LAN ports on HUAWEI WiFi AX2.

Setup is incredibly intuitive – you don’t need to be able to tell the difference between WAN and LAN when you plug in your cables. Instead, you can connect your WAN cable to any of the ports and still get online. This alone will save a lot of headaches for those that are not well-versed in tech terminologies.

A user-friendly experience

Even you are not a tech person, there is no need to panic when facing any problems with the Wi-Fi at home. HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is preinstalled with the HUAWEI AI Life app. It offers intelligent features such as Check-up, Smart Diagnosis, Parental Controls and Firewall. With the Smart Diagnosis providing a visualised Wi-Fi coverage map[1], you can diagnose home network status and coverage issues yourself. Suggestions are also provided to guide your way towards success.

Furthermore, you can easily manage the Wi-Fi setting on the app. For example, if or when you encounter a connection issue, you can just reboot the router or adjust signal strength with one tap on the app. You can even optimise the signal path to reduce interference and enhance your Wi-Fi connection.

Privacy and Security

When working from home, security should be one of the top concerns you have, as you are responsible for ensuring that no sensitive data is leaked from devices on your network. HUAWEI WiFi AX2 helps protect your privacy and network security. It features the Brute Force Attack Prevention which prevents repeated password guessing attempts from potentially malicious actors. It also supports the latest WPA3 authentication and encryption standard, and a Guest Wi-Fi function which can help reduce the risk of your friends leaking your router password from a compromised device that has access to your Wi-Fi. Last but not least, you can remove any unknown devices from your network with one tap. With HUAWEI WiFi AX2’s multi-layer protection, you need not worry so much about security when you’re working from home.

Comprehensive Parental Control

Thanks to the parental control, you are able to protect your children from online threats with just a few taps and block inappropriate websites or limit online time of selected devices.

With a fast, stable and secure Internet powered by HUAWEI WiFi AX2, and the range of smart features it offers, you’ll be amazed by how much more productive you can be working from the comfort of your home. If you are looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi at home, consider purchasing the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 today! For more information, please visit the Huawei website.

[1] Requires an OTA update.