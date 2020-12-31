How PTCL proved that they are the ‘Nation ka Connection’

PTCL has been connecting the entire nation since the inception of Pakistan, bringing different people together from all walks of life

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st December, 2020) PTCL has been connecting the entire nation since the inception of Pakistan, bringing different people together from all walks of life. We have seen them providing convenience to their customers; be it introducing agile and securecommunication solutions or making the network stronger with their state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The connection that they share with their customers is special and that is depicted in their new TV advertisement ‘Nation ka Connection’ that touches upon the special bond that PTCL has with people of Pakistan; the connection of love, patriotism, commitment and emotion.The TV ad beautifully portrayscompany’s untiring effortsto serve its customers, be it connecting them to their dreams, loved ones or passion.

With over 3.

4Million views,the ad is winning hearts of customers as we see positive comments have also been received on social media. Unlike other ads that only focus on information about their offerings and promotions that can get monotonous, this ad is refreshing as it reflects the special relationship PTCL has with its audience and itsubiquitous presence all across the country – proving that PTCL is the true‘Nation ka Connection’.

In order to reassure the fact that PTCL is loved by their customers, some comments from the social media are shared below. The sentiments solidify the belief that the company has hit home with their tagline‘Nation ka Connection’.