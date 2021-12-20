How realme Brought real Quality in 2021 through its C-Series Line-up? realme Gave the Entry-level Market a real Quality Overhaul with its C-Series

Realme unveiled its league of C-Series smartphones with TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification thereby bringing true quality and great value-for-money to its consumers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) realme’s entry-level C-Series is synonymous with being budget friendly. But that’s not all it offers. The league of stellar phones with high-end features are a class apart in not just affordability but their secret ingredient i.e. Quality. At the beginning of 2021, realme secured the world’s first TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification for its C-Series smartphones, making them the gold standard of quality and reliability amongst entry-level smartphones.

The realme C-Series has received an excellent response from realme fans, resulting in over 32 million C-Series sales worldwide. The C-Series caters to the hectic routine and go-getter approach of the youth that perfectly aligns with the brand’s slogan ‘Dare to Leap’. The brand empowers youth to explore new opportunities and maximize their experience wherever they go and is synonymous with technological innovation and quality expertise. It is dedicated to optimizing the youth’s experience with premium performance and powerful experience, making realme the best value brand in terms of quality and money.

Topping the charts amongst them were realme C21, realme C21Y, realme C25, realme C25s, realme C25Y. While the entire C-Series line-up offered something for everyone and suited all pockets, realme C25s was a hot favourite amongst users. Here’s what made the realme C25s stand out from the crowd throughout 2021:

Performance:

The performance of a powerhouse is what realme C25s promises right from the start. It’s fitted with a MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor that makes gaming an exhilarating experience.

Since gaming is all about crisp graphics and no lag, Helio G85 keeps the fun running and doesn’t let you get bored with lag-free and super smooth gameplay.

Battery:

So, gaming can be addictive and one doesn’t want the fun to end. To cover that up, realme C25s comes with a 6,000mAh mega battery that gives you a good two day-run on a single charge. So, indulge in all the gaming and fun stuff on social media apps with a battery that doesn’t tire. And if it runs out, then the 18W Quick Charge fuels it back up superfast.

Camera:

Now what’s a camera that is affordable yet doesn’t take good photos? That’s a problem you’ll never face with realme C25s. Its 48MP AI Triple Camera is a photography experience like none other in its price bracket – crisp, well defined, bright images that can tickle the photographic senses in you. It takes great photos in dimly lit situations, so all the indoor night hangouts can create great memories with the realme C25s.

Display:

You’re into gaming or spending time gorging on video streams on different apps – but what’s that one thing that keeps you engaged? The phone’s display. It has to be picturesque and large, else the experience isn’t fully immersive. With realme C25s, you get a 6.5-inch screen space that a lot to handle. It captures your most vivid imaginations while socializing, or keeps you hooked during your favourite gameplay. It’s a wide field of view allowing for pretty less noise and visual disturbance.