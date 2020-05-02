How TECNO CSR COVID-19 Campaign will impact their Brand Equity

In early times CSR was not considered an important activity, but today Corporate Social Responsibility has assumed unavoidable significance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd May, 2020) In early times CSR was not considered an important activity, but today Corporate Social Responsibility has assumed unavoidable significance. CSR is where a company manages its business activities to provide long term sustainable social benefits to society and involved in the wellbeing of humanity.

- Where CSR activities contribute towards society, it also helps various brands to build a positive image and good relationship with their customers. Changing patterns in the CSR activities are evident. Presently, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the majority of CSR campaigns have diverted their activities to curb this pandemic spread.

- As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, big names in the world of businesses and entrepreneurs are pledging their support. In this hour of need,TECNO, a premium smartphone brand, bearing the responsibility of Social Corporation also came forward to play its role and help people of Pakistan.

- Strong brand equity can help an organization distinguish itself from its competitors, provide financial benefits, and most important of all a great positive brand image. This philanthropist moves enhances brands relationship with existing clients and helps to create a bond of loyalty.

Where many brands use CSR as a tool for financial gains and self-interested goals, TECNO time and again proved itself to be a truly consumer-centric brand. TECNO is endeavoring to play a socially responsible role and assist the local communities.

Looking at the TECNO’s past generous activities and contribution towards the society, it is difficult to compile all in one piece of writing. Howeverin wake of Coronavirus lockdown, TECNO mobile has taken various Social Corporation initiatives, like the brand has announced to extend the warranty period on its premium products for an additional two months.

- TECNO not only postponed all of its market activities and but also strictly advised its employees all over the world to work from home and follow the necessary guideline for preventive measures. TECNO also came forward with a new CSR campaign, which aims to raise awareness among the masses about Covid-19. This awareness campaign will help encourage people to stay safe, stay home, the importance of using face masks, and observe social distancing.

In this difficult time, TECNOshowing the responsibility of social corporations is resolute to come forward with more CSR campaigns and combat the crisis with iron hands.