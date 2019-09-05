UrduPoint.com
How TECNO Sold 1000 Units Of Its Latest Smartphone Within Minutes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Last month, TECNO launched its entry-level phone, TECNO Spark Go in Pakistan’s market and within three minutes of its online availability, the company sold a whopping 1,000 handsets

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) Last month, TECNO launched its entry-level phone, TECNO Spark Go in Pakistan’s market and within three minutes of its online availability, the company sold a whopping 1,000 handsets. The phone was available for purchase solely online. The online selling platform reported that the phone was sold out completely within the very first day.

This set absolutely new sales record for ChineseSmartphone Company and turned this incident into a success story. The successful launch event of TECNO Spark Go was a major predictor to massive sales of this handset ahead. Let’s take a look at few critical factors that led to record breaking sales and popularity of this phone.

The reason behind such an exceptionally good response was brand loyalty amongst users of TECNO phone. TECNO has managed to create it by deliveringas per the expectations it sets for its customers since it hit Pakistan’s market two years back.The phone was available for purchase in a very reasonable price which is merely 12,999 PKR. The price factor led to an increased demand of this phone as users saw it as a phone with quite decent specs in such an affordable price.

The major factor, however, was a very aggressive and out of the box campaign that resulted in generating strong online presence of TECNO Spark Go.

The very exceptional idea of involving TikTok users by giving them a challenge to do the floss dance as speed progressed resulted in top trending of #SparkTheSpeed challenge and this hashtag got 1 billion views till date.

As the popularity of this challenge grew, celebrities were also witnessed taking part in this challenge. One of the top celebrities including Imran Ashraf, HinaAltaf and Noor Hassan took part in this challenge.

The 4G enabled phone provides superior performance and quite impressive features in a very reasonable price. The phone features 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. The phone has a camera equipped with both HDR and AI Beauty Mode for capturing amazing photos. By the looks of it, the handset is quite impressive. For added security, the phone offers Facial Unlock feature. The phone has a 6.1-inch HD+ display and a long lasting battery of 3000 mAh. The Tecno Spark Go is available in Nebula Black and Royal Purple color.

Smartphone manufacturers need to learn a lot from this successful campaign and they must also practice creative execution of their campaigns which results in generating massive online and offline response.

