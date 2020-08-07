UrduPoint.com
Huawei And 5G Industrial Partners Launched The First Batch Of 5G Industrial Application

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The First Batch Of 5G industrial Application

At the "5G for Good, Innovate for New Value" summit, Huawei and 5G industrial partners jointly launched the first batch of 5G industrial applications

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020) At the "5G for Good, Innovate for New Value" summit, Huawei and 5G industrial partners jointly launched the first batch of 5G industrial applications. This initiative accelerates the development of 5G, marking the maturity of the 5G industry ecosystem.

Around 50 partners joined the ecosystem so far, including those specialized in both industry and general equipment domains. The scope spans multiple verticals, including 5G industrial communication modules and terminals, 5G antennas, smart manufacturing, smart logistics, smart coal mining, smart healthcare, new media live broadcast, smart city, and smart power grid.

"Year 2020 will see a scaled global commercial rollout of 5G and nation-wide deployment in China. The era of rapid 5G development has come. An essential part of the digital foundation, 5G will drive the upgrade in five industries: connectivity, AI, cloud, computing, and industrial applications.


5G is set to realize digital transformation across industries to trigger a new round of high-speed development. With the growing maturity of the 5G industry ecosystem, 5G module shipment has started on a massive scale.

After half a year of R&D conducted by industry equipment and module vendors, a large number of 5G terminals for industrial applications have advanced to the project testing phase.

Over 100 types of 5G industry terminals are expected to be launched this year. To better support the incubation of the industry ecosystem, Huawei will open up its 5GtoB lab, which will be predominantly used for testing the capabilities of 5G vertical industry terminals. Huawei aims to build a robust platform for developing industrial applications in collaboration with industry organizations, and to promote industry chain development and application promotion together with partners. Our vision is to enable the ecosystem to thrive, explore new fields, and create new value," said Mr. Xu Weizhong, Wireless Network Chief Strategy Officer of Huawei.


5G drives the digital transformation of industries, facilitating the adoption of 5G network capabilities (from eMBB to URLLC to mMTC) to achieve scaled commercialization of industrial applications. We look forward to working with industry partners to advance 5G across industries toward bigger success.

