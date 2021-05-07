UrduPoint.com
Huawei And NUST Join Hands To Develop AI-Enabled Talent In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Huawei Pakistan and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a memorandum of understanding to join hands in the development of talent within Pakistan’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th April, 2021) Huawei Pakistan and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a memorandum of understanding to join hands in the development of talent within Pakistan’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The memorandum reaffirms an existing five-year healthy relationship between both entities.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Rector of NUST, Lt Gen (R) Engr. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI (M), Pro-Rector for Research, Innovation & Commercialization, Air Vice Marshal Dr. Rizwan Riaz SI(M), Huawei Middle East Vice President, Mr. Spacelee, Huawei Pakistan Deputy CEO, Mr. Wuhan, Vice President of Huawei EBG Service, Mr. Kyle Zhang, along with other respective members from both organizations.

The program is yet another enterprise-academic collaboration that explores the possibilities to integrate Huawei’s AI HCIA/HCIP course contents into AI-related courses offered by the university, and consequently, boost ICT talent in Pakistan. NUST, being the leading engineering university in the country, is recognized worldwide for the quality of education and research it offers.

Rector Javed Mahmood stated,” I firmly believe that from today onwards we will take our relationship to the next level.

This bilateral relationship between Huawei and NUST is characterized by feelings of mutual interest, respect and goodwill towards each other.”

Mr. Spacelee, VP of Huawei Middle East, added: “Huawei attaches great importance to technology transfer and ICT talent cultivation in Pakistan, these programs include Seeds for the Future, AI training and 51 Huawei ICT Academies that have been established throughout Pakistan and have certified 10,000 people. Huawei will share its best practices and knowledge with NUST, providing AI knowledge transfer so that NUST students have the opportunity to connect with the industry at an early stage. Furthermore, future cooperation in the fields of intelligent computing, cloud computing is also being planned.”

Recent AI research will be shared with the NUST faculty and students so that they may benefit from the most secure, advanced solutions to improve the value of their academic programs. Through such programs, Huawei and NUST shall support Pakistan’s national ICT education initiative, while sharing expertise that contributes to actualizing the vision for Digital Pakistan.

