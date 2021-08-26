UrduPoint.com

Huawei And RUDA Join Hands To Develop Safe/Smart City In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:11 AM

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart City in Pakistan

Huawei Pakistan and RAVI URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (RUDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding（MoU）to join hands to revive the dying Ravi river into Safe/Smart Green City with all the latest Safe/Smart city technologies

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Huawei Pakistan and RAVI URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (RUDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding（MoU）to join hands to revive the dying Ravi river into Safe/Smart Green City with all the latest Safe/Smart city technologies. The memorandum reaffirms an existing one-year healthy relationship between both entities.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, CEO RUDA Imran Amin, Huawei Pakistan CEO, Mr. Mark Meng, Huawei Pakistan Dy CEO, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Huawei UAE Senior VP Mr. Safder Nazir, Huawei Pakistan Lahore MD, Mr. Li Wen, along with other respective members from both organizations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated RUDA and Huawei’s support to build a new Safe and Smart River Forest City and looking forward to bring this initiative all over the Pakistan.

To develop the world’s largest riverfront Safe/Smart city, the Parties will work together on the key projects known as “Smart Forests and others under River Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA)” in Pakistan, where RUDA Pakistan is the Developer and Huawei is the Lead Technology Partner. The Parties will cooperate on Smart Forests development across design and construction execution phases by latest technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, AI, Data Center Network, Storage and Servers, Data Center Facility, Intelligent Security Surveillance System, Solar Energy, etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Punjab UAE Lead All From Usman Buzdar Huawei

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

3 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

9 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

12 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.