UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:39 PM

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2020 today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020) Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2020 today. The company generated CNY454 billion in revenue during this period, a 13.1% increase year-on-year, with a net profit margin of 9.2%.[1] Huawei's carrier, enterprise, and consumer businesses achieved CNY159.6 billion, CNY36.3 billion, and CNY255.8 billion in revenue, respectively.
As countries around the globe are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, information and communications technologies (ICT) have become not only a crucial tool for combatting the virus, but also an engine for economic recovery.

Huawei reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digital transformation, and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies.


The complex external environment makes open collaboration and trust in global value chains more important than ever. Huawei has promised to continue fulfilling its obligations to customers and suppliers, and to survive, forge ahead, and contribute to the global digital economy and technological development, no matter what future challenges the company faces.

Related Topics

Business Company Enterprise 2020 Industry Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

4 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

41 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

41 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

56 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.