UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Announces H1 2019 Revenue: 23.2% YoY Growth

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Huawei Announces H1 2019 Revenue: 23.2% YoY Growth

Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2019: USD 58.34 billion in revenue, a 23.2% increase over the same period last year. The company's net profit margin for H1 2019 was 8.7%

Shenzhen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2019: USD 58.34 billion in revenue, a 23.2% increase over the same period last year. The company's net profit margin for H1 2019 was 8.7%.[1]

According to Huawei's Chairman, Liang Hua, operations are smooth and the organization is as sound as ever. With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei's business has remained robust in the first half of 2019.

In Huawei's consumer business, H1 sales revenue hit USD 32.1 billion. Huawei's smartphone shipments (including Honor phones) reached 118 million units, up 24% YoY. The company also saw rapid growth in its shipments of tablets, PCs, and wearables. Huawei is beginning to scale its device ecosystem to deliver a more seamless intelligent experience across all major user scenarios. To date, the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem has more than 800,000 registered developers, and 500 million users worldwide.

In Huawei's carrier business, H1 sales revenue reached USD 21.29 billion, with steady growth in production and shipment of equipment for wireless networks, optical transmission, data communications, IT, and related product domains.

To date, Huawei has secured 50 commercial 5G contracts and has shipped more than 150,000 base stations to markets around the world.

In Huawei's enterprise business, H1 sales revenue was USD 4.59 billion. Huawei continues to enhance its ICT portfolio across multiple domains, including cloud, artificial intelligence, campus networks, data centers, Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent computing. It remains a trusted supplier for government and utility customers, as well as customers in commercial sectors like finance, transportation, energy, and automobile.

"Revenue grew fast up through May," said Liang. "Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That's not to say we don't have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term."

He added, "But we will stay the course. We are fully confident in what the future holds, and we will continue investing as planned – including a total of USD 17.44 billion in R&D this year. We'll get through these challenges, and we're confident that Huawei will enter a new stage of growth after the worst of this is behind us."

Related Topics

Internet World Business Mobile Company Same United States Dollars 5G May 2019 Market National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Huawei

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 76.11 points t ..

4 minutes ago

9-year-old girl killed in firing in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved ..

2 minutes ago

CTP educating PSV drivers to ensure safety of comm ..

2 minutes ago

Air chief expresses sorrow over loss of lives in A ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore&#039;s GIC enters US$4.9 billion ADNOC p ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.