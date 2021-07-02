Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the thrilling mobile-game

HUAWEI announces that Angry Birds-2, the famous mobile game is now flying onto its AppGallery to bring its unique brand of popping slingshot gameplay to Huawei’s expanding global audience.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021) HUAWEI announces that Angry Birds-2, the famous mobile game is now flying onto its AppGallery to bring its unique brand of popping slingshot gameplay to Huawei’s expanding global audience. An increasingly large segment of the Pakistani population is now enjoying this thrilling new form of entertainment.

Angry Birds-2 is the first Rovio game to be listed on Huawei AppGallery, however the video based on this game was made available on Huawei Video, much earlier. Besides playing the game, now the millions of Huawei users in Pakistan will also be able to customize their phones, using Angry Birds-2 themes and branding options offered by Huawei, while the customers using Huawei smart-watches and fitness bands will soon be able to download the ‘Watch-Faces’ featuring Angry Birds-2. During the launch phase of Angry Birds-2, Huawei is also offering unique experiences for the users, enabling them to interact with the Angry Birds brand, outside of the app store.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei in Pakistan – Ahmed Bilal Masud expressed his delight on this partnership with Rovio and said: “Angry Birds is loved by consumers of all ages. Everyone enjoys it during their free time, making it a globally popular game.

We’re delighted for Huawei users and remain committed to add the latest games on Huawei App Gallery, in collaboration with the world’s leading app-publishers, who have a deeper understanding of what the games our users want to play”.

VP of Business Development at Rovio - Miikka Lindgren stated that: “We are very excited that Angry Birds 2 will now be available to millions more gamers around the world through our partnership with AppGallery. Rovio's mission is to create joy, and we are always happy when our games reach new audiences. I hope lots of new players get into some serious fun with our Angry Birds and their enemies, using all the fantastic gameplay options that we are putting at their disposal.”

As HUAWEI AppGallery is one of the world’s fastest-growing app market-places, it strives to partner with leading brands and gaming developers, like Rovio. As part of its ecosystem development, Huawei is working closely with over 4 million registered developers to constantly bring new content to the platform, with over 134,000 applications now integrated with HMS - Huawei’s proprietary mobile-services platform.