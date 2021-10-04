UrduPoint.com

Huawei Appoints Steven New President To Strengthen Its Leadership Role In ICT Industry

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:06 PM

Huawei appoints Steven new president to strengthen its leadership role in ICT Industry

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021) Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has announced the appointment of Steven Yi as President for the Middle East at Huawei. In his role, he will work with both regional and global ICT ecosystem partners towards Huawei’s vision to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

The appointment comes as Huawei continues to strengthen its leadership role in the ICT industry, supporting nations in the region with their post-COVID recovery through the expansion of open, secure, and innovative digital infrastructure.

“The Middle East and Africa region is an incredibly dynamic geography. Huawei has been proud to serve governments, telecom operators, enterprises, and consumers here over recent decades,” notes Yi. “Today, national digitization plans around the fourth industrial revolution are truly breathtaking in their scope. With this in mind, Huawei will continue to invest in its partners and its people to serve the businesses of tomorrow, and assist nations in achieving their development visions.

Yi will be responsible for directing the company's operations across all countries and all Huawei business groups in the region. He will guide the company’s strategic direction, cultivate high-level stakeholder relationships, and play an active role in supporting the adoption of Huawei solutions.

“It all starts with having a customer-centric mindset,” adds Yi. “We must always deliver results while creating the best possible user experience for our customers. Huawei has been doing that successfully for more than 20 years in the region, and is committed to creating further value in a society empowered by connectivity and digital economy.”

As a longstanding Huawei executive, Yi first joined the company in 1998. He is currently a member of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, member of the Supervisory Board, and president of Huawei in MEA. He has previously served as Deputy CFO of Huawei in the region, President of the Sales & Delivery Finance Management Department, President of Huawei’s America area operations, and General Manager of the Huawei Pakistan Representative Office.

