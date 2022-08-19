HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

With society becoming more advanced, people are paying closer attention to their health, and self-health management has become one of the most important measures for people to help prevent diseases and maintain good health. Health management refers to the comprehensive monitoring and analysis of personal health risk factors based on a scientific lifestyle, and reasonable guidance for people to actively and effectively maintain health, and to change passive treatment into active prevention. Smart wearables come with the advantage that allows people to wear them around the clock, which makes more people willing to try them to actively manage their health. With the HUAWEI Band 6, all of this is made easily possible.

Many users do not fully understand the concept of blood oxygen saturation. SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) is the percentage of the combined volume of oxygen and haemoglobin in the blood to the total haemoglobin volume, that is, the concentration of blood oxygen in the blood. It is an important physiological parameter of the respiratory system and one of the important vital signs, which can reflect the body's oxygen supply status. When the SpO2 level is lower than 90%, it can be considered as low blood oxygen saturation, which is prone to symptoms such as fatigue, tiredness, rapid heartbeat, and lack of energy. It will affect the body function for a long time and requires continuous monitoring and auxiliary judgment.

Simply speaking, SpO2 level keeps track of the body’s condition through the changes in blood oxygen level, heart rate fluctuations, sleep depth, and tracking exercise data which is based on the practical consideration of users' health demands.

Huawei positions user’s health as the core of product development since day 1. In 2019, Huawei applied the SpO2 monitoring feature to wearable devices for the first time. Based on a single time SpO2 monitoring, it can help users understand their current physical condition to reduce injury or accident. Based on HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.0's deeply optimised hardware modules and AI power-saving algorithm, Huawei upgraded the SpO2 monitoring feature to All-Day SpO2 monitoring in 2020. As Huawei's first smart band to support All-Day SpO2 monitoring, HUAWEI Band 6 can monitor user’s health status around the clock and automatically send out alerts when the SpO2 levels are too low, helping users to take actions promptly and manage their health proactively.

HUAWEI Band 6’s FullView Display leads a new way of active and healthy lifestyle

In the smart wearable industry, Huawei is committed to technology research and innovation, continuously paying attention to consumer needs and insights to solve user’s pain points, leading the enhancement of the smart band experience, and launching generations of innovative products. Huawei recently launched the new smart band, HUAWEI Band 6, revolutionising the smart wearable market once again.

The all-new HUAWEI Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display to offer vivid content and a stylish design. The smart band is also extremely light, with the smart band’s body weighing just 18g. Together with the soft and skin-friendly strap, it provides users with a comfortable wearing experience. Additionally, the two-week battery life provides uninterrupted use on a single charge.

As we all know, our habits and lifestyle are key factors that affect our health. To develop a healthy lifestyle, we need to start from daily nutrition, workout, sleep, and consider our physical and psychological health. In the past, people often went to the hospital for diagnosis only when they felt unwell or sick, and then took medicine and adjusted their diet and rest according to the doctor's instructions. Such a passive treatment may cure the symptoms but not the root cause. If we want to change from passive treatment to active prevention, we need to rely on the real-time monitoring and suggestion from smart wearables.

As a comprehensive smart band with a friendly price tag, there are even more health features than just detailed. Aside from All-Day SpO2 monitoring, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.0, HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 scientific sleep monitoring, HUAWEI TruRelax™ pressure monitoring and other functions to offer 24/7 active health management.

For example, cardiovascular disease is the number one health threat globally. Since the early symptoms of arrhythmia are not obvious, causing patients to have lower awareness and difficult to treat actively for early screening and diagnosis. With the development of technology, smart wearables have opened up a new path for arrhythmia screening, effectively improving the pain points of traditional monitoring methods. HUAWEI Band 6 features the newly upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology, which can continuously, quickly, and accurately provide users heart rate monitoring, helping them to take care of their heart health in real time.

In the modern society, sleep disorder affects people of different occupations and different ages. The HUAWEI Band 6, features HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 to scientifically monitor sleep quality conveniently, helping users to further understand their sleep quality, locate problems, and seek help from professional medical institutions promptly.

The HUAWEI Band 6 provides 96 workout modes. Rope skipping mode is one of the newest of 96 workout modes available on the HUAWEI Band 6. Not only does it accurately monitor the reps of skipping ropes, but it also provides workout data such as the number of consecutive reps, allowing users to stay focus in controlling the rhythm and breathes to achieve better results. Together with Huawei's proprietary HUAWEI TruSportTM professional workout algorithm, incentive system and workout features, the HUAWEI Band 6 can achieve diversified scientific workout records to offer an unrestricted fitness experience, turning anywhere to your personal gym.

Huawei has always been actively developing and researching health technologies, taking user health as the core of the development of product features, and continuously and innovatively announcing multiple generations of smart bands with scientific health features. The design of HUAWEI Band 6 incorporates elements of fashion, comfortable wearing, health management and scientific workout-tracking, offering a new form of smart bands to users. It monitors user’s daily activities and physiological conditions, improves user’s perception and control in health data, and plays a huge role in health management in restricted social and personal conditions anywhere.