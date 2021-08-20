HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media Outlets

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has announced that its game-changing entry-level fitness tracker, HUAWEI Band 6, has been awarded two accolades from top Global media outlets for its outstanding value for money, long battery life, and solid performance

HUAWEI Band 6

The HUAWEI Band 6 is redefining the category of fitness trackers, leading the way in transforming the experience of using smart bands. Featuring an enhanced AMOLED FullView Display, two-week battery life as well as all-day heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, HUAWEI Band 6 is the perfect companion for users to establish new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

Android Headlines

“The Huawei Band 6 is even more affordable…”

“Huawei did a good job designing this fitness tracker, as the bezels around the display are not thick at all.”

“It looks really good on paper, and the same translates to real life.

”

“The Huawei Band 6 feels well-built, and it’s extremely comfortable to wear.”

“It has one of the best displays we’ve seen on fitness trackers.”

Android Authority

“The Huawei Band 6 is a solid, inexpensive fitness tracker. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking for a wearable in this price segment. ”

“Coming from the much smaller Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the Huawei Band 6 offers a refreshing design and all-around solid fitness tracking. Plus, it’s just easier to use.”

“The new Huawei fitness tracker is a capable little wearable, with a surprising amount of features not often seen in the sub-€50 market.”

“Comfortable, roomy form factor.”

“Lots of workout modes.”

*For related functions and parameters in the text, please refer to the official website.