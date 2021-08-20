UrduPoint.com

HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours From Top Global Media Outlets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:23 PM

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has announced that its game-changing entry-level fitness tracker, HUAWEI Band 6, has been awarded two accolades from top Global media outlets for its outstanding value for money, long battery life, and solid performance

HUAWEI Band 6
The HUAWEI Band 6 is redefining the category of fitness trackers, leading the way in transforming the experience of using smart bands. Featuring an enhanced AMOLED FullView Display, two-week battery life as well as all-day heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, HUAWEI Band 6 is the perfect companion for users to establish new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

Android Headlines
“The Huawei Band 6 is even more affordable…”
“Huawei did a good job designing this fitness tracker, as the bezels around the display are not thick at all.”
“It looks really good on paper, and the same translates to real life.


“The Huawei Band 6 feels well-built, and it’s extremely comfortable to wear.”
“It has one of the best displays we’ve seen on fitness trackers.”

Android Authority
“The Huawei Band 6 is a solid, inexpensive fitness tracker. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking for a wearable in this price segment. ”
“Coming from the much smaller Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the Huawei Band 6 offers a refreshing design and all-around solid fitness tracking. Plus, it’s just easier to use.”
“The new Huawei fitness tracker is a capable little wearable, with a surprising amount of features not often seen in the sub-€50 market.”
“Comfortable, roomy form factor.”
“Lots of workout modes.”

*For related functions and parameters in the text, please refer to the official website.

Business Job Same Price Money Market Media All From Best Top Huawei

More Stories From Technology

