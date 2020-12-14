Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of Data Center Network

The Huawei Data Center Network Online Summit 2020, was held to attract experts from around the world to discuss the value of next-generation data centers for the intelligent era, in which data is a key production factor

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020) The Huawei Data Center Network Online Summit 2020, was held to attract experts from around the world to discuss the value of next-generation data centers for the intelligent era, in which data is a key production factor.

Held online and organized by Huawei, the Summit brought together global and regional experts to address the challenges faced by data centers in tomorrow’s hyper-connected world. Speakers represented leading companies such as Huawei, Gartner, Solutions by stc, and more. Conference participants recognized the huge surges in data volumes happening now and expected in the future. Issues of computing power loss and others must therefore be overcome in order for governments and enterprises to realize the full value of their data center resources.

Conference speakers explored the latest data center network technology trends, covering how enterprises can mine intelligence from data, accelerate their digital transformation, and promote the development of the Middle East digital economy over the coming years.

Alaa Bawab, Vice President for Enterprise Networking Business at Huawei Middle East, said: “This year has seen an explosive growth of digital technologies in the Middle East and around the world. That has led to massive transformation across almost all industries, as entities in the public and private sectors alike have accelerated their digitalization plans and sought to stay connected as seamlessly as possible.

Data centers must evolve in order to meet the increased demand of a more connected society, which leverages the capabilities of 5G, cloud, and artificial intelligence to create more value.”

Today, AI is driving data center reconstruction and the transition from an era defined by the cloud into the AI era. Compared with earlier infrastructure, an AI data center goes further in being an actual business-value center, enabling organizations to gain true wisdom from transient data as well as efficiently processing their data.

To that end, Huawei launched its Autonomous data center network solution for customers in the Middle East during GITEX. The upgraded solution delivers high-density autonomous driving, 400GE super capacity, and zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, leading data center networks into the intelligence era.

Under the slogan of ‘New Value Together’, Huawei has strengthened its commitment to the region’s technology ecosystem by confirming its largest ever GITEX Technology Week presence at the 40th anniversary edition of the event. The company is collaborating with partners to showcase how governments and organizations in the Middle East can create new value through synergy across five tech domains, including computing. Located in Zabeel Hall, Stand: Z2-A10,