Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Two of its Hottest Selling Smartphones HUAWEI Nova 7i and HUAWEI Y9a

Grab the Huawei Blessed Friday Sale Online to Get a Smart and Fit Lifestyle

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th November, 2020) Fitness and smartness go hand-in-hand, which is why Huawei has brought an amazing Blessed Friday Sale. This exclusive sale is bringing Huawei’s bestsellers HUAWEI Nova 7i and HUAWEI Y9a to Daraz.pk where people can get a HUAWEI Band 4 along with the purchase of any of the two phones. The Blessed Friday Sale runs from 26 November to 30 November, 2020 on the Huawei Flagship Store on Daraz.pk, so head over there to buy this amazing deal.

This year’s hottest seller, the HUAWEI Nova 7i is available on Daraz.pk at the new price tag of PKR 41,999/- along with the HUAWEI Band 4. Moreover, the HUAWEI Y9a will be sold on Daraz.pk at an irresistible price of PKR 43,999/- coupled with a free HUAWEI Band 4.

HUAWEI Nova 7i was the Midrange King since its launch, enriched with a few innovative firsts in its price segment. It boasted the best-in-class Hi-Silicon Kirin 810 (7nm) Octa Core processor, 40W blazing-fast HUAWEI SuperCharge and a spectacular AI Quad Camera with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup. These ground-breaking features ensure swift multi-tasking and immersive gaming, while its powerful camera coupled with a 16MP front camera provides greater opportunities for creative expressions, remarkable imaging and videos. A vivid 6.

3 inch display and a massive 8GB + 128GB memory makes it the best choice in this price range powered by a 4,200mAh battery.

HUAWEI Y9a is also one of the best devices in this category, enriched with the ‘Petal Search’ feature to offer more than a million apps straight to the device. It delivers fascinating experiences for consumers and flagship specs like; 64MP Hi-Res Quad-Camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

The revolutionary camera on HUAWEI Y9a captures with vivid clarity with EIS anti-shake technology and countless other features. A selfie pop-up camera on the front has an enhanced 16MP lens, while the 6.63 inch HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display allows no visual distractions. It enables unmatched multi-tasking, video-browsing and high performance, with immersive gaming experiences. The 4,200mAh battery gets 70% charge-up with only a 30-minutes charging session.

Both these devices come with the HUAWEI AppGallery for fascinating functionality, promising easier access to a whole new world of digital solutions to multiply your productivity.

The Blessed Friday Sale kicks off from 26 November exclusively on the Huawei Flagship Store on Daraz.pk, inspiring the same excitement amongst consumers that is truly synonymous with Huawei.