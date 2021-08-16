UrduPoint.com

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case Raises Skepticism Among Canadian Judiciary

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:55 PM

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

A Canadian judge appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) A Canadian judge appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges. Committal hearings in Meng's case are expected to finish soon as two years of legal wrangling come to a close.

The Canadian government's case, as laid out in the record of the case provided by the United States as justification for her arrest and extradition, is that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei's ownership of an Iran-based subsidiary called Skycom, causing the bank to commit fraud and unknowingly break U.S. sanctions.

Meng's defense lawyers have argued that HSBC was not misled, and was in fact fully aware that Skycom - a business which Reuters reported was breaking U.S. sanction laws against Iran - was a subsidiary of Huawei, rather than a local partner as had been previously stated.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes at times appeared skeptical of the validity of the United States' claim.

"Isn't it unusual that one would see a fraud case with no actual harm, many years later, and one in which the alleged victim - a large institution - appears to have numerous people within the institution who had all the facts that are now said to have been misrepresented?" Holmes asked.

"The law is quite clear about that," Canadian prosecutor Robert Frater responded. "You yourself said that people within the institution may know, they may even be participants. It doesn't mean there is no fraud."

Holmes then said: "I'm simply suggesting that it may be unusual to have both of those features - no actual loss, and arguably, fairly extensive knowledge within the institution about the true state of affairs."

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, for allegedly misleading HSBC bank about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and potentially causing it to break U.S. economic sanctions against Tehran.

Hearings are set to wrap up and Holmes will likely issue an order on whether or not to extradite in the autumn, before Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti makes the final call. Both Holmes' and Lametti's decisions can be appealed, which legal experts say means the case could drag on for years.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Business Iran Lawyers Bank Vancouver Wanzhou Tehran David United States May December 2018 All Government Airport Huawei

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

3 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

14 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

16 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

17 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

17 minutes ago
 PM launches first phase of Single National Curricu ..

PM launches first phase of Single National Curriculum

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.