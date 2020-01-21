Huawei Cooperates with National Bank of Pakistan and UnionPay International to Launch Huawei Pay

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:26 PM

In cooperation with UnionPay International and National Bank of Pakistan, Huawei has launched its mobile wallet service Huawei Pay in Pakistan, making it the 4th market where Huawei Pay has been made available, following China, Russia and Hong Kong (China)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st January, 2020) In cooperation with UnionPay International and National Bank of Pakistan, Huawei has launched its mobile wallet service Huawei Pay in Pakistan, making it the 4th market where Huawei Pay has been made available, following China, Russia and Hong Kong (China).

HUAWEI or HONOR smartphone users who are also holders of NBP UnionPay Virtual Card can now visit HUAWEI AppGallery to download and install the HUAWEI Wallet app, and enjoy the convenient, secure and quick payment experiences brought by Huawei Pay.

On August 31, 2016, Huawei and UnionPay jointly launched Huawei Pay service for the Chinese market. On January 26, 2018, Huawei signed a global cooperation agreement with UnionPay in Shenzhen. The two parties jointly agreed to promote Huawei Pay globalization and accelerate overseas implementation. Today, Huawei Pay has come to Pakistan marking an important milestone and laying a solid foundation for a broader global layout in the future.

Over the past few years, Huawei's business expansion in Pakistan has been remarkable and has made a significant contribution to Pakistan's national economy. Huawei is playing a big socially responsible role by providing business in different fields of Pakistan. Huawei Pay, the mobile payment and digital wallet service at your fingertips, is the big step towards technical innovation. It is an easy and secure way to make payments with your HUAWEI or HONOR smartphones. It can replace a credit or debit card, all what you need to do is to add your NBP bank cards to HUAWEI Wallet and pay by scanning the in-store UnionPay QR code.

High-end smartphone users may enjoy a more convenient tap-to-pay function soon when the merchants are ready to accept contactless payments.

“Hand in hand with National Bank of Pakistan and UnionPay International, we are excited to launch this extraordinary technology product Huawei Pay for our consumers in Pakistan. Huawei Mobile Services aim to bring the latest technologies and services to global consumers, allowing more and more people to experience the convenience of the intelligent era and enjoy the joy of technology advancement”, said Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services MEA, Consumer Business Group.

Also speaking at the occasion, Mr. Amin Manji, SEVP, Group Chief/CTO, Technology & Digitalization Group, informed that NBP has launched a string of digital products including UPI EMV/Contactless Debit Cards, Virtual Cards and by bringing Huawei Pay to Pakistan this is an important achievement for NBP as it would further provide customers the choice of unique transaction set coupled with NBPs branch and ATM footprint across the length and breadth of Pakistan.

The General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East Branch, Han Wang said, “The launch of Huawei Pay will establish outstanding digital wallet experiences for Pakistani consumers. With continuous efforts to create innovative payment products with numerous technology solutions, UnionPay is very pleased to bring our cardholders and partners the exciting features and benefits with the more integrated, secure and convenient payment method and contribute to the local economy.”

