Huawei Deals Sealed At SPIEF With Russian Telecom Firms To Be Implemented Within 18 Months

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Huawei Vice President and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Edwin Diender told Sputnik that the memorandums of understanding the Chinese tech giant signed with Russian telecommunication firms at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June will be implemented within 18 months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Huawei Vice President and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Edwin Diender told Sputnik that the memorandums of understanding the Chinese tech giant signed with Russian telecommunication firms at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June will be implemented within 18 months.

In June, Huawei announced plans to develop a number of engineering centers in Russia and launch other health and pharmaceutical-related projects in partnership with Russian companies.

"We have signed interesting memorandums of understanding�that are very promising and very � not even opportunistic � but very clear, tangible and deliverable within 12 to 18 months from now, together with the partnerships that we have with Rostelekom, Megafon, beeline and MTS ... at the economic forum in St. Petersburg a few months ago," Diender said, adding that Huawei had also signed an agreement with the city and region of St. Petersburg.

Additionally, the vice president said that Huawei planned to sign in the future more memorandums of understanding with Russia throughout various industries.

"And that shows exactly how we are strongly partnering with and very honored to be a strong partner already for the Russian Federation," Diender said.

In mid-October, the CEO of the Moscow Agency of Innovations, Alexey Parabuchev, told Sputnik that the Moscow government was discussing with Huawei the expansion of the tech giant's presence in the Russian capital through creating new research and development centers as part of its larger agenda to enhance cooperation with Moscow-based tech start-ups and corporations.

There are currently two Huawei research and development centers in Russia, located in Moscow and St. Petersburg, which together employ 550 people. Huawei reportedly intends to hire another 1,500 people over the next five years. The company also seeks cooperation with Russian scientific communities, universities and research.

