Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with HEC, NED University

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021) Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with the Higher Commission of Pakistan and NED University Karachi held the Pakistan Educational Summit with the aim to accelerate the digital value of education together. The event took place simultaneously with Global Huawei Intelligent Education Summit 2021 at NED, University of Engineering Technology, Karachi. The Summit was attended by Chief Guest, Governor of Sindh, Mr. Imran Ismail & Guest of honor, Vice Chancellor NED Dr. Sarosh Hasmat Lodi, Director HEC, Mr. Naveed Tahir and Managing Director of Huawei Mr. Gaoweiji together with Vice Chancellors and Director IT’s from reputed universities of Sindh.

Under the theme of ‘Accelerate the Digital Journey of Education, New Value Together’, the summit proved to be a strategic platform that provides an opportunity to explore the use of innovative technologies to promote the digital journey of the education industry, designed with the objective to facilitate innovation in teaching and learning management, thereby future-proofing educational institutions for the post-pandemic era. Together with support from leading education industry professionals, digital transformation practices from both industry & technology perspectives were discussed, demonstrating Huawei’s full-scenario robust solutions for the education industry.

On the occasion, the Governor Sindh remarked, “Higher Education Commission has done a tremendous job to help digitize the Higher Educational institute in Sindh and all across the country by providing connectivity through the PERN network, multiple IT services and thanks to Huawei for supporting them throughout their digitization Journey.

Thanks to NED and HEC for arranging this summit in Karachi and helping south universities to get enablement on new technologies.”

Mr. Gaoweiji, Managing Director of Huawei Pakistan South Region also concurred, “Huawei will continue to invest in ICT solution R&D. Strong investment, provides a suite of ICT solutions for the education industry to assist in digital transformation & create new industry value.”

Reinforcing the sentiment, Dr. Lodhi stated, “This event is happening globally and we are pleased to partner with HEC and Huawei, for hosting this summit at NED Karachi. The Summit have helped the educational institutes of Sindh in understanding digitalization needs that can revolutionize the entire sector”.

Also, the Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail spoke on this occasion and said,” This summit has great importance considering the pandemic and shift from traditional education to digital education.



The goal of this event is to openly discuss the digitization requirements in education and global trends. Sessions were really informative and we hope that this summit will help the HEI’s to set goals for their digitization journey and HEC is already on track for same”.

2020 was an extraordinary year for educational reform. Today, the education industry is facing rapid digitalization. The digital journey of the education industry has accelerated and there is a huge demand from both students and teachers to have teaching and learning resources available anytime and anywhere. This, in turn, has also led to higher demands on the construction and maintenance of advanced education ICT infrastructure.