HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2022) Fully wireless earphones are one of those ideas that sounds like a dream: pop a tiny little headphone into each ear and listen to music or take calls untethered from everything. Until recently, the reality was quite different. The first wireless earphones were gigantic, died after a few hours and had a bunch of other problems. Luckily, times have changed.

Huawei recently launched its new open-fit ANC earphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 and many are buzzing about its raving studio sound quality, impressive open-fit ANC, and long-lasting comfort in addition to the smart and personalised interactions provided by chic pair of earphones.

So, let us dig deep to find out why the Studio-quality open-fit ANC earphone with air-like comfort/wearing comfort the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is the top choice this year for open-fit earphones.

Studio-quality sound

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 come with a 14.3mm super large diaphragm, which makes the amplitude larger and the bass more powerful. Together with the newly upgraded bass booster, bass tube and motherboard it forms an independent sealed sound cavity, and the volume of the bass tube is increased by 15%. This also provides an intensified resonance effect from the air and diaphragm.

Using the HUAWEI AI Life app, you can record surrounding sound with ease as well as Voice Mode to enhance voice pick and reduce environmental noise.

Open-Fit Active Noise Cancellation

Aside from the dynamic driver, the ANC technology also plays an important role. The earphones use an ergonomic simulation platform to objectively evaluate the comfort of the earphones. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 curvature and size are optimised and polished at the micro level, which fits the ears better, providing better comfort and noise cancellation thanks to an airtight seal. They also adopt a dual-microphone hybrid de-noising technology that helps improve noise cancelation.

These microphones can help accurately pick up ambient noise and features a new internal structure that can help avoid wind noise interference as well as improving sound pickup sensitivity for the internal microphone.

To enhance noise cancellation effectively across different wearing scenarios, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are the first open-fit earbuds in the industry to uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology. When noise cancellation is switched on, the earbuds automatically detect the users’ ear shape and determine the optimum noise cancellation setup for each user, resulting in the most comfortable noise cancellation experience. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 can achieve up to 25 dB, which is one the deepest extent in open-fit ANC TWS earphones.

Ergonomic design simulation for Air-like comfort

Wearing earphones for long time might be somewhat uncomfortable but that is not the case with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. The earphones uses an ergonomic simulation platform to objectively evaluate the comfort of the earphones. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 curvature and size are optimised and polished at the micro level, which fits the ears better, providing better comfort and noise cancellation thanks to an airtight seal.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also come with other cool features that you are going to love such as the ability to connect to dual devices with seamless switching from one to another. Customised smart controls including Swipe/Double tap/Long press on the earphone stems to get things done, in addition to Low Latency Mode, which is perfect for users who require quick response when playing games.

Huawei’s new open-fit ANC earphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, have been praised by many users for features such as studio quality sound, enhanced open-fit ANC 2.0, comfortable wearing experience and immersive audio quality, making them one of the most sought after open-fit earphones of 2021 in (Name of Country).