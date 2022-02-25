UrduPoint.com

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The Must-have Earphones This Summer For Your Music, Calls And Ultimate Comfort

February 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) Whether you are about to embark on a trip or simply planning to sit back and relax this summer, a good pair of earphones can be a total-game changer. Having something with great sound, comfort and noise cancellation can make your travels much easier or it can simply be your perfect summer companion this season!

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 launched recently boasts some really cool features with their Studio quality sound and an open fit noise cancellation they deliver at all levels plus they are the most comfortable to wear so no need to worry about that pressure on your ears while using them for long periods.

Moreover, they are compatible with Android and iOS which means you can use them with other devices and not only Huawei’s, and you can also download the HUAWEI AI Life app to adjust settings or perform various controls, such as wearing detection, quick controls, status query, noise cancellation control, and device management.

A studio quality sound at all times

Ultimately, the first thing you have to think about in an earphone is the quality of the sound they produce.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 boast a 14.3mm driver with 40 kHz frequency range that uncover the rich details of every melody and a Bass Enhancing Power Engine for Impressively Deep Bass, in other words: when using them to listen to your favourite tunes, you will be certainly amazed as you will be transported by each and every single music beat!

>