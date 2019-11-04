UrduPoint.com
Huawei Growth Continuous Despite US Pressure, Trade War - Company Executive

Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:56 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Huawei continues to post positive earnings despite the ongoing trade war between China and the US and Western pressure against the company, Huawei's Vice President for Global Affairs Edward Zhou said on Sunday.

"Even under such strong US pressure as we are experiencing, we are still able to get good business results ... Our revenue for the first three quarters of this year, which we recently announced, amounted to $86.7 billion, this is a 24% increase over the same period last year," Zhou said, speaking at the Business and Investment Summit of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok Thailand.

In light of this, Zhou expressed confidence that this year's business results will exceed those of last year's despite the ongoing trade war and, as he also underlined, technological war.

In May, the US government blacklisted Huawei and restricted the company's access to the purchase of US hardware over its close ties to the Chinese government. Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese government and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.

The Chinese technology giant has been pioneering 5G technology and is said to be leagues ahead of US rivals. 5G is the next step in internet connectivity speed that outstrips anything currently in use by several orders of magnitude and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.

