Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Program

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) Through the medium of a remote virtual event, Huawei Pakistan, working together with the Higher Education Commission, took part in the official closing ceremony for the Seeds for the Future program, 2021. The event was attended by Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Vice President Huawei Middle East, Mr Space Lee, President National Youth Assembly, Mr. Hanan Ali Abbasi, Assistant Director HEC Mr. Taj Muhammad, Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Wuhan and the 40 students who participated in the program.

This is the 7th year Seeds for the Future is happening in Pakistan, just like last year, the whole program was moved online due to the obvious restrictions of COVID-19. Out of a pool of more than a 1000 applicants, 40 information communication technology students from universities all across Pakistan were nominated by the Higher Education Commission. The aim of the program, which has been active in over 130 countries & regions since its inception in Thailand, has been to nurture upcoming STEM talent from around the world. As a global ICT market leader, Huawei has taken it upon itself to promote local ICT industries as part of development in their operational regions.

During the one week online learning, students from Pakistan received technical training from Huawei and industry ICT experts, who shared their expertise on courses covering a wide range of topics like the Chinese language and culture, strategic leadership, 5G, cloud computing, AI etc.

Out of the 40 students, 30 successfully passed the course and got the graduation certificate. The top ten students and Best Team Leader also received awards.

Executive Director HEC stated at the ceremony, “I congratulate the students who have secured distinctions in these courses, from over a thousand students, you are the few who have been selected to be a part of this program. I’m thankful to Huawei and their very strong collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and universities across Pakistan.”

Mr. Hanan Ali Abbasi further stated, “Huawei is helping the upcoming generation’s reach their fullest potential by becoming tomorrow’s technology leaders, innovators, and pioneers. This program is meant to further develop their inclusion in our global digital society.”

Mr. Space Lee, VP Huawei Middle East Region added, “Thanks Dr. Shaista Sohail and HEC Team for organizing such good program for the training of youth in Pakistan. Huawei is one of the top ICT companies in the world, I am sure through these programs some of the best ICT knowledge can be shared with the students of Pakistan and benefit their future careers.”

The Seeds for the Future program has been a successful addition to Huawei’s social-enterprise partnership goal in Pakistan since the first batch of Pakistani students traveled to China in 2015. So far 117 Pakistani students have been benefited from this program.