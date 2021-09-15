UrduPoint.com

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds For The Future 2021’ Program

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:06 AM

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Program

Through the medium of a remote virtual event, Huawei Pakistan, working together with the Higher Education Commission, took part in the official closing ceremony for the Seeds for the Future program, 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) Through the medium of a remote virtual event, Huawei Pakistan, working together with the Higher Education Commission, took part in the official closing ceremony for the Seeds for the Future program, 2021. The event was attended by Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Vice President Huawei Middle East, Mr Space Lee, President National Youth Assembly, Mr. Hanan Ali Abbasi, Assistant Director HEC Mr. Taj Muhammad, Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Wuhan and the 40 students who participated in the program.

This is the 7th year Seeds for the Future is happening in Pakistan, just like last year, the whole program was moved online due to the obvious restrictions of COVID-19. Out of a pool of more than a 1000 applicants, 40 information communication technology students from universities all across Pakistan were nominated by the Higher Education Commission. The aim of the program, which has been active in over 130 countries & regions since its inception in Thailand, has been to nurture upcoming STEM talent from around the world. As a global ICT market leader, Huawei has taken it upon itself to promote local ICT industries as part of development in their operational regions.

During the one week online learning, students from Pakistan received technical training from Huawei and industry ICT experts, who shared their expertise on courses covering a wide range of topics like the Chinese language and culture, strategic leadership, 5G, cloud computing, AI etc.

Out of the 40 students, 30 successfully passed the course and got the graduation certificate. The top ten students and Best Team Leader also received awards.

Executive Director HEC stated at the ceremony, “I congratulate the students who have secured distinctions in these courses, from over a thousand students, you are the few who have been selected to be a part of this program. I’m thankful to Huawei and their very strong collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and universities across Pakistan.”

Mr. Hanan Ali Abbasi further stated, “Huawei is helping the upcoming generation’s reach their fullest potential by becoming tomorrow’s technology leaders, innovators, and pioneers. This program is meant to further develop their inclusion in our global digital society.”

Mr. Space Lee, VP Huawei Middle East Region added, “Thanks Dr. Shaista Sohail and HEC Team for organizing such good program for the training of youth in Pakistan. Huawei is one of the top ICT companies in the world, I am sure through these programs some of the best ICT knowledge can be shared with the students of Pakistan and benefit their future careers.”

The Seeds for the Future program has been a successful addition to Huawei’s social-enterprise partnership goal in Pakistan since the first batch of Pakistani students traveled to China in 2015. So far 117 Pakistani students have been benefited from this program.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Thailand Technology China Wuhan Middle East 5G HEC 2015 Market Event All From Industry Best Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

16 minutes ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

8 hours ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.