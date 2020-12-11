Huawei helps build better education in the Middle East through latest ICT solutions

Company showcases new innovations to enhance traditional education models during GITEX Technology Week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) With many academic models reexamined during 2020, Huawei has previewed a series of digital transformation solutions to support continuous learning and quality education in the Middle East over the coming years. The company’s expanded Smart Education portfolio was unveiled in the Middle East during GITEX Technology Week and has been demonstrated to government and non-governmental organizations throughout the exhibition.

According to Huawei, the education of approximately 1.5 billion students worldwide has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic . In response, local authorities have increasingly turned to information and communications technologies (ICT) in an effort to ensure teaching and learning can continue, and that today’s investments create long-term value.

Huawei has focused on five layers of digital transformation in the education sector. These include using ICT solutions to enhance teaching, learning, research, management, and support services. By working across these domains, Huawei is building end-to-end solutions that tap into its expertise across wired and wireless networks—especially 5G—as well as its strengths in connected devices and IoT networks.

“Both teachers and students have had to overcome unique challenges this year, but even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a real pivot happening to embrace converged digital platforms in education,” notes Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director & Senior VP of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East. “Increasingly, we see organizations wanting the flexibility to have blended learning and teaching solutions that optimize online and offline time most effectively.

New ICT solutions can not only improve learning and teaching experiences, but make it easier to manage academic programs.”

At the core of its education portfolio is the eClassroom for immersive learning environments in-person or remotely. These technologies enable classrooms to have 4K HD whiteboards, support one-click sharing of coursework, more fluent data interactions and annotations, and seamless video sharing. Huawei’s Online Learning solution then supports the publishing of coursework and other shared resources. It includes tools to rank and recommend courses, along with interactive community statistics and reports about how specific resources are being used. Huawei has also designed a National Research and Education Center solution that supports collaborative research, especially at the university level, enabling more education resources to be shared on the cloud and accessible through an ultra-broadband backbone network.

Behind the scenes, Huawei has tailored Wireless Campus solutions for the education field, offering full-scenario coverage so that anything that sits within a physical classroom or building is easily accessible across a designated campus area. That is combined with IP + Optical Network technologies that simplify wired connections and reduce energy cost and space by as much as 80% through the use of fiber.

These and many other industry solutions can be seen at Huawei’s stand at GITEX Technology Week. The company is collaborating with partners to showcase how governments and organizations in the Middle East can create new value through synergy across five tech domains. Located in Zabeel Hall, Stand: Z2-A10, more information on Huawei’s GITEX