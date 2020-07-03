Chinese technology firm Huawei entered into a collaborative effort with Malaysian communication service provider Telekom Malaysia (TM) on Friday, paving the way for the country's first end-to-end cloud artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Chinese technology firm Huawei entered into a collaborative effort with Malaysian communication service provider Telekom Malaysia (TM) on Friday, paving the way for the country's first end-to-end cloud artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

TM said in a statement that it would allow the company, public sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enjoy the cloud services.

This would be achieved by tapping into Huawei's cloud technology, enabling customers to also enjoy the power of reliable, secure, agile and future-ready cloud platforms and services, it said.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing ceremony was held between both sides, witnessed by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin, TM group chief executive officer Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin and Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Michael Yuan.

Zahidi said the current economic challenges demonstrated the need to rapidly adopt and utilize new technology, adding that such collaborative efforts would help boost Malaysia's economic recovery.

"We are indeed excited that TM is working hand in hand with Huawei to accelerate the offering of digital services and solutions to the nation. This further supports the government's digital economy aspirations," said Zahidi.

"This agreement will not only be a commercial collaboration between two partnering technology giants in their respective countries, but is also a reflection of strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and China," he said.

Meanwhile, Yuan said, "We are excited to be able to collaborate with TM as we enter the next level of partnership in cloud and AI opportunities to fast-track digital transformation in Malaysia.""Leveraging on TM's wide network coverage and expertise from Huawei technological innovation, I am confident that we can develop a holistic ICT infrastructure together in line with the government's move to spur Malaysia's digital economy growth."