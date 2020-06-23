Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Transformation, Cloud, AI, and 5G Capabilities

Huawei held its Global FSI Summit 2020 (online overseas part) with the theme of "Thrive Digitally in a Mobile Future."

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd June, 2020) Huawei held its Global FSI Summit 2020 (online overseas part) with the theme of "Thrive Digitally in a Mobile Future." Financial institutions and enterprises were invited to share their experience and insights in dealing with the “new normal” in the post-pandemic era,involving accelerated mobile first implementation and using FinTech to ensure business continuity and reshape financial services models.Huawei believes that mobile capabilities are key to future banks. Supporting this mobile-centric business will require new IT architectures and key capabilities of cloud, AI and 5G. As a leading tech player,Huawei provides its global financial customers with competitive financial ICT solutions, and works with various world-leading partners on joint innovation.



The summit attracted the world's leading financial institutions including Shanghai Pudong Development (SPD) Bank, China Construction Bank, Singapore DBS Bank, Sberbank, BBVA,Isbank; the world's leading financial solutions provider Temenos, and analyst institutions IDC and other global industry participants.



Peng Zhongyang, Director of the Board, President of the Enterprise Business Group, Huawei, stated: "Based on cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, 5G, and other ICT technologies, innovative FinTech will embrace new opportunities and lead the upgrade of financial services. We have combined our 30 years of technical experience, capabilities, and industry insights with customer needs, to provide competitive financial ICT products and solutions that span multiple domains, and collaborate with various partners for joint innovation.

We believe that financial institutions that are ready to go digital will probably see greater success."

Over the past 10 years, Huawei has accumulated extensive experience globally. Particularly in China market, Huawei has gained experience in leading banks' transformation and thriving in the mobile App era. Notably, the banking sector has taken a series of measures to ensure business continuity in different stages of the pandemic. In the post-pandemic era, banks need to proactively reflect on their business model and prepare for any uncertainties in order to ensure an agile business moving forward.

Shanghai Pudong Development (SPD) Bank has applied technologies such as 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing since 2018. At the beginning of this year, our bank established a three-year action plan, aiming to strengthen open banking, promote full-stack digitalization, and create new development drivers by focusing on customer experience and digital technology.

Huawei helps financial institutions digitally transform in terms of inclusive finance, data-driven business innovation, open banking, and providing customers with inclusive, stable, secure, and convenient financial services. To date, Huawei has served more than 1,600 financial institutions worldwide, including 45 of the world's top 100 banks. In addition, it has established comprehensive strategic collaboration with 20 large-scale banks, insurers, and securities companies around the world, and has become a trusted strategic partner for customers' digital transformation.