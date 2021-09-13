Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ICT Sector

A partner-focused IdeaHub Golf tournament was organized by the company’s exclusive IdeaHub distributor, Awan Distribution, in collaboration with Huawei Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) A partner-focused IdeaHub Golf tournament was organized by the company’s exclusive IdeaHub distributor, Awan Distribution, in collaboration with Huawei Pakistan. An invite only tournament crafted to interact with the company’s partners, customers on IdeaHub parallel to a golf driven activity. An IdeaHub demo was also conducted for potential consumers. This event was able to not only promote the sport, but also the ICT sector. Mr. Muhammad Noman, Head and VP at ZaraiTaraqiati Bank Ltd, Saqib Habib, Unit Head infrastructure 1st Microfinance Bank, along with representatives from Huawei Pakistan and the partners and customers from the ICT Sector.

Huawei Pakistan, being committed to bring digital to everyone in Pakistan by introducing more technologies, demonstrated the Huawei IdeaHub; a sleek 4K screen with a contemporary, user-centric design, a minimalist stand that gives it the look of a next-generation product that fit for any office space. The 4K screen has H.265 technology with 60fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience.

The device has a touch feature that lets one make your presentations interactive with users.

Mr. Muhammad Noman stated at the event, “This has been a very good organized by Huawei and Awan Distribution. Huawei IdeaHub is a very resourceful product not just for offices, but the entire business community. Everything essential is integrated into this one product, whether it has to do with virtual meetings or presentations.”

Mr. SaifullahSajjad from Commtel-Ae also conveyed his thoughts, “This has been a great event, the gathering of partners, distributor networkers and all the customers, and we had a great interaction amongst each other. Speaking about the product itself, IdeaHub has been able to make a great deal of rounds in the consumer market and we wish both Huawei and Awan distribution the very best in their future endeavors.”

During these testing times of pandemic, playing golf is seen as a good way to keep one healthy in the open outdoors. Additionally, participants learn from each other during the shared experience and make build better connections with one another.