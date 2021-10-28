Huawei IdeaHub Golf Tournament Powered by NewHorizon engages the ICT Sector

A partner-focused IdeaHub Golf tournament was organized by New Horizon, in collaboration with Huawei Pakistan at Defense Authority Country & Golf Club

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021) A partner-focused IdeaHub Golf tournament was organized by New Horizon, in collaboration with Huawei Pakistan at Defense Authority Country & Golf Club. An invite only tournament, crafted to interact with the company’s partners, customers on IdeaHub parallel to a golf driven activity. All the CXO’s of companies including Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, HBL, Jubilee General Insurance, KPMG, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank, KPT, Hilton Pharma, KSEW, IFFCO, Jazz Business, Berlitz, National Foods etc. gathered together to play and discuss business opportunities and Huawei’s new product, the IdeaHub.

An IdeaHub demo was also conducted for potential consumers. This event was able to not only promote the sport, but also the ICT sector. More than 60 companies Chief Executive Officers, CIO, presidents & directors played golf and showed interest in the leading product.

Mr. Faisal Anwar, CIO at United Bank Alfalah Stated, “Technologies like this have been very useful during the pandemic, in terms of productivity and safety. I want to use this product for my own office and make my work more productive.”

Huawei Pakistan, being committed to bring digital to everyone in Pakistan by introducing more technologies, demonstrated the Huawei IdeaHub; a sleek 4K screen with a contemporary, user-centric design, a minimalist stand that gives it the look of a next-generation product that fit for any office space.

The 4K screen has H.265 technology with 60fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience. The device has a touch feature that lets one make your presentations interactive with users.

Mr. Junaid Ahmed, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank stated at the event, “It is an amazing product for smart provisions within financial sector for daily video communications and executive presentations.”

The golf event consisted of twelve winners who won a number of prizes and trophies. Moreover there was also a lucky draws and giveaways for all the participants who participated. Ahmed Talal Khan from Hilton Pharma also conveyed his thoughts, “The product is amazing and the demonstration feels makes you want to purchase the product regardless of the price.”

During these testing times of pandemic, playing golf is seen as a good way to keep one healthy in the open outdoors. Additionally, participants learn from each other during the shared experience and make build better connections with one another.