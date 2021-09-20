UrduPoint.com

Huawei In Collaboration With HEC Opens Registrations For Huawei Middle East ICT Competition 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:18 PM

Huawei in Collaboration with HEC Opens Registrations for Huawei Middle East ICT Competition 2021

Huawei in collaboration with the Higher Commission of Pakistan has opened registrations for the Huawei Middle East ICT Competitions 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th September, 2021) Huawei in collaboration with the Higher Commission of Pakistan has opened registrations for the Huawei Middle East ICT Competitions 2021. This is the 6th time the event is happening in Pakistan. Through the Competition, the company aims to provide students with a platform to compete and exchange ideas in order to enhance their ICT knowledge, practical and application skills, and raise their innovation awareness.

The competition is also a platform that facilitates connections between international talent as well as the collaboration between governmental organizations, higher educational institutions, training agencies, and enterprises, thus promoting the education, growth, and employment of ICT talent. National competitiveness will be increased through developing ICT talent in Pakistan. Upgrades of teaching methods and connectivity with the industrial development will be focused upon. This will direct the students to perceive employer’s perspective by developing their ICT knowledge.

Throughout the Huawei ICT Competition stages, contestants receive the latest updates on emerging technologies that are reshaping Pakistan’s digital economy.

These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and most importantly 5G broadband—seen as a crucial digital-service enabler. The competition is a unique opportunity for students to test their abilities in these cutting-edge fields, and helps colleges and universities to better understand the talent requirements of today’s top businesses and government leaders.

Roadshows and awareness sessions are to be conducted at 50+ colleges and universities all around Pakistan. The number of registrations reached 15000+ last year, which was the highest record in four years, it was also the first time the competition was held online, due to the restrictions placed by Covid-19.Additionally, the Pakistani team won first prize in the regional competition.

Following the launch of the competition, the preliminary and national finals will be held in October, with the regional finals taking place in November of 2021. The competition covers an array of courses like Datacom, Security, Wlan, 5G, Cloud, storage and AI, to name a few. The winners of the regional competition will win 20,000 USD, a Huawei certification trophy, internship opportunities and the Huawei Matepads;

