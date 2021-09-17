UrduPoint.com

Huawei Initiates Digitalized Green Pakistan In The World Of Solar Power

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:16 PM

Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. FusionSolar made their mark at the Solar Pakistan Exhibition held at local Hotel

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2021) Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. FusionSolar made their mark at the Solar Pakistan Exhibition held at local Hotel. They showcased products and solutions at the event to highlight their positioning of leading a Green Pakistan in this endeavor to empower a zero-carbon future.

At this Solar Pakistan Exhibition, the FusionSolar team signed 100+MWs of MOUs with leading and emerging EPC companies of Pakistan. 50 MW were signed with Ningbo Green Light Energy and the rest with Beyond Solar, Foton and Magnet.

The company chose this opportunity to award its partners for completing technical trainings and certification courses. Gifts and certificates were given to the first two engineers who passed the Huawei installer examinations, Mr. Saad Ahmad & Mr. Hussain Ibrahim. The candidates who received the certificates were from Renergy, Diwan and Uenery.

Ever since Huawei shipped its first solar inverters in 2013, the company has moved fast to become a leader in the global solar industry, climbing to the top spot in inverter shipments by 2015, gaining a reputation for rapid innovation.

This year, Huawei launched FusionSolar All-Scenario PV & Storage Solution, which offers the advantages of a “smart string” design, such as intelligence, modularity, multi-MPPT, high protection and so on, provides a completely new power electronics architecture, creating the world’s first Gemini ±1500V design. This architecture design can help to support larger sub-arrays and higher voltages, further reducing LCOE by up to 7%. It can even enhance the power grid and can also adapt to large-scale wind + solar + storage projects. It will redefine PV plant standards in various market segments.

