UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Kicks Off December Festivities With "Huawei Giving December"

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with

Huawei Giving December Brings Gifts with Every Huawei Purchase

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) The December festivities are upon us and while everyone is heading into the winter holidays spirit, Huawei has something exciting in store for its fans. For all their beloved phones such as; HUAWEI Nova 7i, HUAWEI Y9a, HUAWEI Y7a, HUAWEI Y8p and HUAWEI Y6p, people can get a guaranteed surprise gift*. This gives an option to choose from your most favourite device, whether it was the most searched HUAWEI Y9a, the fan favourite and most stylish Nova 7i, the superfast and powerful Y7a, the 48MP camera powerhouse Y8p or the youth centric Y6p.

During this “Huawei Giving December” campaign, consumers purchasing Huawei’s top selling smartphones will get delightful surprises and valuable gifts including; high-quality headphones, water-bottles, speakers and table-lamps, etc.
This campaign includes some of Huawei’s most feature rich devices that are easy on the pocket. Inheriting blistering performance, trendy designs and handy functions are characteristics of the Y series. The HUAWEI Y8p boasts a high-definition OLED screen, which represents a major enhancement over its predecessors. Despite its sleek, slender body, it manages to pack a powerful, AI-bolstered 48MP triple AI camera system and 4,000 mAh battery.

While the HUAWEI Y7a promises incredible charging speeds, a long lasting battery, a stellar 48MP Quad camera and a massive storage. Meanwhile, HUAWEI Y9a offers a sleek design, powerful performance and good value for money - housing a 64MP Quad Camera which packs-in Huawei’s market-leading smartphone camera technology and the Halo Ring Design makes sure you stand out in more ways than one. On the other hand, the Nova Series has been highly anticipated in Pakistan. This year’s Nova 7i offers a wide range of innovative features for multi-tasking and immersive gaming. It is one of the most complete devices by the company that ticks all the right boxes – design, camera, processor, charging etc.
Being the most popular technology brand in Pakistan, all these revolutionary products reflect Huawei’s deep understanding of the evolving digital needs of the modern-day consumers, enhancing their performance with perpetual digital connectivity, on the go. In a fast-paced lifestyle, thy must engage globally, expressing and sharing their ideas, creativity, memories and experiences with the world.
*Limited stock only.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Holidays Company Money December All From Top Housing Huawei

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 seconds ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

8 minutes ago

Compliance to public health guidelines in health e ..

11 minutes ago

PMSA, Navy, Customs foil smuggling bid of narcotic ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

11 minutes ago

Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU 90% Possible Before ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.