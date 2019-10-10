Huawei Kicks Off its First MENA Developer Day in Dubai, UAE

The Shining-Star Program starts off with USD 1 billion to support global developers accessing Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) Bringing together more than 250 app developers and partners in Dubai during GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Center, Huawei hosted its first Developer Day, sharing their new eco-construction strategy and showcasing its global intelligent distribution platform with a range of open capabilities and one-stop services for partners.

At the Developers Day, Huawei introduced the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) – the ecosystem based on the core framework of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS Core and Capabilities) and Developer Services. To date, HMS Core has opened 14 capabilities to help developers build high-quality applications at low cost and shorter time. With HMS Core, developers will leverage Huawei unique high technology such as 50X zoom, super night mode and GPU Turbo for faster and better user experiences. It will continuously improve the app user volume and activity, which will benefit in Huawei smartphone users experiences.

As one of the world’s leading smartphone brands, known for its many firsts – World’s First GPU Turbo, World's First Photography Powered by AI, World’s First Reverse Charge and World's First NANO SD Card – Huawei has continuously pushed the boundaries. In the first half of 2019, Huawei reported that it shipped 118 million smartphones, a Y-o-Y increase of 24% and making up 17.6% of the global smartphone market. As a brand that has grown into an industry giant, Huawei has now developed preliminary capabilities necessary to build a smart ecosystem.

The Shining-Star Program announced an investment of USD 1 billion to support global developers to keep contributing in HMS ecosystem construction. Also, the DigiX Innovation Studio will further expand throughout the globe, with eight DigiX Labs in six main cities in global markets, including Dubai, providing support to global developers.

HMS Apps – Explore a better digital life

With 570 million Huawei mobile devices monthly active users, the Huawei Mobile Services are launched in 170+ countries, have 3 regional centers, and 15 data centers worldwide including Dubai. The HMS apps are increasingly favored by users all over the world, constantly satisfying their high-quality and seamless AI digital life needs in order to continue to bring a better digital life to them.

HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, HUAWEI Themes and other HMS apps have been launched globally in succession and have become an important part of Huawei Mobile Services user experience.

Since its global launch in April 2018, HUAWEIAppGallery has been serving more than 390 million global monthly active users in more than 170 countries and regions. The accumulated downloads has reached 180 billion within a year and the number of overseas top apps released on HUAWEI AppGallery is increasing as more developers join the HMS Ecosystem. HUAWEI AppGallery is global and local at the same time. It provides intelligent recommendations to users, in accordance with user’s location and countries selection. Intelligent recommendations include local and nearby apps, popular local apps, in addition to the best version of each app based upon user’s smartphone model.

After first launching alongside with HUAWEI Mate 20 Series in Oct 2018 in the Middle East, HUAWEI Music has provided quality music experience, with a wide range of local and global music content. Users can easily follow the music trends and experience a richer audio experience.

At present, HUAWEI Music serves in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 150 million monthly active users worldwide.

HUAWEI Mobile Cloud features data security from account authentication to data transmission and data storage. It can securely store important data such as contacts, notes, and so on. It also offers multi-end data synchronization to help users manage data safely and conveniently. The number of monthly active users has reached 160 million globally.

Through the versatile lock screen, personalized icons and tens of thousands of online themes, HUAWEI Themes brings a customized experience to users around the world with a colorful and versatile theme designs, with global monthly active users exceeding 70 million.

USD One Billion Shining-Star Program and the first DigiX innovation lab

The HMS Ecosystem has been in development for years and is growing in scale. HUAWEI AppGallery, for example, has been in use as an app distribution platform for more than eight years in China and was launched globally in April, 2018. An increasingly large number of developers are joining the HMS Ecosystem and adding their mobile apps on the HUAWEI AppGallery to allow global users an improved experience.

“We sincerely invite all local partners to join our ecosystem construction, that’s why we had invested USD 1 billion in Shining-Star Program and building the first DigiX innovation labs in Dubai to fully support them.” comments Adam Xiao, Managing Director of MENA Mobile Services, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

To encourage more developers to integrate qualitative apps to the HMS Ecosystem, Huawei has increased its investment from CNY 1 billion to USD 1 billion for global developers – the Shining-Star program has been significantly upgraded with 80% of the investment targeted at incentivizing and accelerating global developers’ innovation. It also aims to cover the development, growth and marketing funds needed.

The DigiX Innovation Studio will further expand throughout the globe, with eight DigiX Labs in six main cities in global markets including Dubai, providing support to global developers, including device testing, experience of capability development, among others.

Open capabilities help developers foster innovation and distribution.

The HMS can help developers and foster innovation and implement one-point access and intelligent global distribution for all terminals in all scenarios. The HMS, through its intelligent, contextual distribution ecosystem, is designed to enhance users' experience by connecting them with the most suitable content for every moment of their daily lives. As a result, the HMS is growing rapidly with more than 1,010,000 global developer registrations and 45,000 apps connected to the HMS Core as of August 2019. Opening up to developers, the HMS will provide them more support with diverse tool kits and share more platform capabilities, allowing developers to quickly access the HMS ecosystem for resource sharing.

In addition, the HMS supports commercial success of developers. For example, Ads kit provides developers with a private and compliant ad ID (OAID), which offers the underlying support for personalized advertising while protecting users' privacy and security. It also helps developers continue to use the monetization capabilities offered by other advertising platforms.