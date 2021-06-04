Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” Experience products globally, soon to be announced in the region

Huawei launched a range of Super Device new products today giving consumers access to a seamless and truly intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th April, 2021) Huawei launched a range of Super Device new products today giving consumers access to a seamless and truly intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios.

While there are more smart devices in our lives than ever, the experience they provide often isn't smart. Siloed systems tend to complicate interconnectivity and operations, which have ultimately led to a fragmented user experience.

The Super Device experience is designed to address this problem. It provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience. It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed. It also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user's real-time needs.

At today's event, Huawei launched a range of smart watches and tablets powered by HarmonyOS 2, including the HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro, the new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro. In addition, it also released the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, its next-generation open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the HUAWEI MateView and the HUAWEI MateView GT.

The price and availability of all these products in Pakistan and across the region of Middle East and Africa will be announced soon.

HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro: The all New 4G smartwatch with a long battery life

Huawei's brand-new flagship smart watches HUAWEI WACH 3|3 Pro redefines fashion on your wrist. Featuring a curved glass screen and 316L stainless steel case, this stylish watch comes complete with a brand-new 3D rotating crown that senses different levels of pressure and provides haptic feedback in response to user input, making the watch both comfortable to wear and easy to operate. The HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro also allows you to make and receive phone calls and listen to music by sharing the same phone number and data plan with your smartphone, without worrying about running out of battery since in addition to featuring an e-sim it also boasts a long life battery

As the new smartwatches that run on HarmonyOS, the HUAWEI Watch 3|3 Pro integrate seamlessly with Huawei smartphones to serve as a multifunctional smart assistant. Huawei has worked closely with several partners from the region to provide HUAWEI Watch 3|3 Pro users with an unprecedented experience: From leading food delivery app Talabat to major ride hailing apps like Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) or Jeeny, users will now be able to follow automatically the updates related to their orders or their rides right from their smartwatch with a simple glance at their wrist.

Huawei has also worked closely with Emirates, one of the world’s leading international airlines to develop an app, which provides HUAWEI Watch 3|3 Pro users convenient access to their Emirates booking details and flight status. This is the latest step in Emirates’ ongoing partnership with Huawei, and builds on the recent launch of its mobile app. The watch app allows customers to get quick updates with a simple glance at their smartwatch, further adding to a seamless customer experience on the move.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series also serves as a professional fitness & health manager that supports more than 100 workout modes. In addition to a broad range of healthcare support options, the watch can now monitor skin temperature with a new, high-precision temperature sensor. It also supports fall detection and SOS functions so users can monitor and manage their health in real time.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro features an ultra-long battery life, which lasts five days in smart mode and 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode. The HUAWEI WATCH 3, in turn, has a battery life of three days in smart mode and 14 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

Only supported after OTA programming upgrade. This feature is not designed to be a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All data and measurements should be used for personal reference only.

All data is based on lab test results. The actual length of usage may vary depending on individual product differences, user habits, and environmental variables. For more details, see the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series product page on Huawei's official website.

The new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro: A new productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro features a gorgeous 12.6-inch OLED FullView Display and has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the highest among all tablets currently available on the market. Every display comes with ΔE of less than 0.5 for incredibly high colour accuracy, delivering a crisp, color-accurate picture that is on par with professional displays. The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro also has an ultra-high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and supports DCI-P3 color gamut.

Equipped with the Kirin 9000 series chipsets, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro delivers incredible levels of performance. Supported by the distributed data management and task scheduling capabilities of HarmonyOS, the tablet can work together seamlessly with smartphones and PCs to double your productivity and creativity in different scenarios, whether you are in the office or at the drawing board.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro also supports Multi-screen Collaboration with PCs. The tablet can become a drawing board in Mirror mode and a monitor in Extend mode. It also supports cross-device file dragging and dropping, delivering a more efficient and collaborative multi-device experience.

The new smart pen features a new platinum-coated nib for high-precision handwriting and ultra-low latency, accurately differentiating between 4,096 levels of force. The HUAWEI M-Pencil supports FreeScript, which converts handwriting in any input box into digital text in real time. In addition, intelligent interactions such as double-tap to switch, Instant Shape, and Instant Table make handwritten input more seamless and natural to fit your unique workflow.

This function is only supported by certain files and apps between Huawei tablets powered by HarmonyOS 2 and above and Huawei laptops with a HUAWEI PC Manager version of 11.1 and above. If you have any questions about this function when buying or using Huawei products, please contact Huawei's customer service staff.

An entirely new interactive experience:

Huawei Super Device experience is also exemplified through various software, connectivity, and software integration.

With Huawei super control centre, consumers can easily toggle all connections including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi easily with one touch. Apart from that, Huawei took controlling music to the next level as well. In the audio control panel, consumers are able to access all favorite music through different music platforms in one place.

You can easily toggle between your different music applications to play your favorite songs/lists easily. On top of all that, you can easily choose between your device speakers or other connected Bluetooth speakers/earphones.

Home Screen is more streamlined and organized than ever. You can swipe up on apps to generate Service Widgets that display real-time, easy-to-access information or services without having to open the app itself. You can customize the size of the Service Widgets, tap apps and swipe up to display their widgets, and tap any vacant location on the home screen to hide them.

Huawei is committed to protecting consumers' privacy and security. Our core design principle is to ensure that only the right person can access the right data with the right device, ensuring the security of each access to each device, as well as the security of each act of storing, transmitting, and using data across all scenarios.

In addition, user data is managed by category and protects devices by level, setting specific security thresholds for Super Devices. Only devices that meet strict security requirements can access data corresponding to their security level, making sure that users can make use of Multi-device Collaboration features with true peace of mind.

"We are surrounded by more and more smart devices these days, and are now in a world where all things are connected," said Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. "Every single one of us is a part of this fully connected world, as is every device. We look forward to working with more partners and developers to build a thriving HarmonyOS ecosystem and provide even better experiences, products, and services to our customers the world over"

At today's event, Huawei also released the FreeBuds 4, its next-generation semi-open Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the MateView and the MateView GT.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: New standard in open-fit active noise cancellation

Huawei today also announced the launch of its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. This new addition to Huawei’s numeric series of TWS earbuds inherits the world’s first open-fit active noise cancellation (ANC) technology from the previous generation. With open-fit ANC 2.0 technology, lightweight comfort, high-resolution sound quality and intelligent audio connectivity, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 delivers on not only audio quality but also takes the open-fit ANC listening experience to a whole new level.

The apps and functions supported by Service Widgets are subject to actual situations. Certain apps only support Service Widgets after receiving an OTA upgrade.

The closer the fit of the earbuds, the greater the noise cancellation effect. Smaller ear cavities allow the earbuds to achieve a greater noise cancellation effect than larger ear cavities. It is recommended to maintain a close fit when wearing the earbuds to maximize the noise cancellation effect.

HUAWEI MateView: Redefine the category for the next generation of smart monitors.

Huawei also announced the release of HUAWEI MateView, the first flagship standalone monitor from the company. Carrying the “Mate” moniker, the all-new monitor embodies Huawei’s spirit of innovation, and with its launch, Huawei breaks into a new market, bringing the same fervour for pushing the envelope as it did with its smartphone business. As a beautifully minimalist Wireless · Real Colour Monitor that supports a wide range of smart features, including; a large 4K+ ultra-HD monitor, HUAWEI Smart Bar, Dual-speaker and dual-microphone sound system. HUAWEI MateView is set to redefine the category for the next generation of smart monitors.

Super device connectivity with and without wires, along with HUAWEI MateView, HUAWEI MatePad Pro and Huawei MateBook exemplifies full integration suitable for our lifestyles.

When you work from home on HUAWEI MateBook, which is connected, with HUAWEI MateView via cable connection. During your lunch break, you want to enjoy some personal time catching up with your favorite movie. All you have to do is use MatePad Pro to wirelessly connect with HUAWEI MateView, and enjoy your movie on the big screen. On top of that, with HUAWEI MatePad Pro projected on the MateView you may conveniently process some work like sending emails, making notes and edit presentation. This is done by HUAWEI MatePad Pro and HUAWEI MateView’s wireless projection capability along with Mouse and keyboard control. HUAWEI MateView’s advantage is the easy swapping of wireless and wired connections sharing the screen. This allows to easily switch between work mode, and personal mode.

Wireless · Real Colour Monitor is a monitor that supports wireless projection and real colour display. In wired connection scenarios, real colour is accurately restored via 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and ΔE <2 colour accuracy.

HUAWEI MateView GT: Huawei’s first gaming desktop monitor

Huawei also had a surprise for gamers with the launch of the HUAWEI MateView GT displaying cutting-edge technology, great reliability and outstanding quality. Introduced as a brand-new product category, the HUAWEI MateView GT features a curved ultrawide display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, with an innovative integrated SoundBar. With the HUAWEI MateView GT, Huawei is dedicated to offering consumers an even more powerful and efficient monitor, taking the gaming and entertainment experience to a new level.