Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale For Its Devices Exclusively On Daraz.pk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:33 PM

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Exclusively on Daraz.pk

You’re just a click away from purchasing some of Huawei’s bestselling devices available at the best discounted prices

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th November, 2020) Huawei Mobile is offering huge discounts on its wide range of innovative smartphones available at Daraz.pk, where the annual 11.11 ‘Super Sale’ is being launched from 11th November to 17th November, 2020. During this fascinating extravaganza, a wide range of world renowned Huawei devices can be purchased at unbelievable prices, along with very attractive package deals including a discount of PKR 3000/- on HUAWEI Y9a along with a FREE HUAWEI Band 4 and a fabulous saving of PKR 10,000/- on the HUAWEI Y8p.

The HUAWEI Y9a features many flagship specs like a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 64MP Quad AI Camera, 6.63" HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - all amid an eye catching design which is an adoption of the Halo Ring design from the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 Series. HUAWEI Y8p on the other hand brings to the segment a 48MP AI Triple Camera, powerful performance and a stunning display. The setup consists of 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera for bokeh effects. The Y8p is available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black whereas the Y9a comes in three colours of Space Silver, Sakura Pink and Midnight Black for you to choose the best way to express yourself.

Huawei’s many powerful devices are being offered exclusively on Daraz.

pk, at the most unbelievable discounts, to commemorate the global event of Black Friday, This exclusive offer also includes the HUAWEI Y7p on which one can save PKR 2,280/- and anyone purchasing a HUAWEI Nova 7i smartphone will get a valuable discount of PKR 1,600/-. During this week-long offer on Daraz.pk, the consumers can also save PKR 800/- on buying the HUAWEI Y6p.
Huawei Mobile – the global leader and innovator in telecommunication technologies, is committed to go beyond the consumers’ expectations, enabling every segment to save more while adopting the most advanced technologies to elevate their digital lifestyle. So, hurry up! Visit daraz.pk and get your favourite Huawei smartphones at the most attractive prices.
Additionally, as one of the top three app marketplace globally, HUAWEI AppGallery continues to bring together popular global and local apps to over 500 million monthly active users. While the Petal Search Widget offers search capabilities across more than 20 categories, including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights, and local business. It also develops and integrates various tools, such as weather, calculator, rate exchange and even paper query to help user easily obtain daily-used information.

More Stories From Technology

