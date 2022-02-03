Huawei launches new TWS Bluetooth earbuds HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, leading the way in open-fit active noise cancellation

Huawei has launched its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2022) Huawei has launched its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. This new addition to Huawei’s numeric series of TWS earbuds inherits the world’s first open-fit active noise cancellation (ANC) technology from the previous generation. With open-fit ANC 2.0 technology[1], lightweight comfort, high-resolution sound quality and intelligent audio connectivity, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 delivers not only on audio quality but takes the open-fit ANC listening experience to a whole new level.

A new benchmark for comfortable open-fit ANC and tranquil audio experience

In 2019, Huawei introduced the world’s first open-fit ANC TWS earbuds, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, finally allowing consumers to enjoy the comfort of an open-fit wearing style while also benefitting from the immersive ANC sound quality. After nearly two years of continuous R&D investment and accumulation of technical expertise, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 has been launched, equipped with newly upgraded Open-fit ANC 2.0 technology which has improved noise cancellation at the hardware and software level, taking open-fit, comfortable noise cancellation to new levels.



The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 features dual-microphone noise cancellation technology to deliver upgraded noise cancellation performance. It is the industry’s first set of open-fit earbuds to use dual-microphone noise cancellation technology, which ensures that the microphones pick up ambient noise with far greater accuracy, reaching industry-leading levels.



To enhance noise cancellation effectively across different wearing scenarios, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology and are the first open-fit earbuds in the industry to do so. When noise cancellation is switched on, the earbuds automatically detect the user’s ear shape and determine the optimum noise cancellation setup for each user, resulting in the most comfortable noise cancellation experience.



Up to 40kHz frequency response for more immersive listening

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 use a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) composite diaphragm, which is support a frequency range of up to 40kHz, delivering high resolution sound quality. With no major quality loss, the treble part sounds richer and fuller.

What’s more, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is equipped with a 14.3mm dynamic driver, producing greater and more impressive bass sounds.

[1] The closer the fit of the earbuds, the greater the noise cancellation effect. Smaller ear cavities allow the earbuds to achieve a greater noise cancellation effect than larger ear cavities. It is recommended to maintain a close fit when wearing the earbuds to maximize the noise cancellation effect.

In terms of bass performance, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 adopt a newly upgraded bass enhancement engine, bass tube and motherboard to form an independently sealed sound cavity. Compared to FreeBuds 3, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 dramatically enhance the airtightness and acoustic pressure, and the volume of the bass tube is increased by 15%, which provides intensified resonance effect from the air and diaphragm.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 feature Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) technology in open-fit earphones for the first time. By automatically detecting user’s ear shape and wearing condition, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 can intelligently optimise the audio effect, allowing users to have consistent and high resolution audio quality regardless of the wearing situation[1].

When ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 offers 4 hours of continuous music playback. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback. If the ANC is turned on, it can offer 2.5 hours of continuous music playback. Moreover, the industry-leading quick charge technology provides 2.5 hours of audio enjoyment from a 15-minute charge, so users do not need to worry about the battery level when they are out and about or in a hurry.

“Breathable” build: Ultimate wearing comfort packed in a sophisticated, lightweight design

Wearing comfort is the key to ensuring an optimal user experience.

Compared with its predecessor HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is revamped with 13 size optimisations, further reducing its body size for a lighter weight. It only weighs 4.1g[2] per earbud. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also brings three enhancements to its overall curvature for a better fit. The string of optimisations not only enables a more pleasant wearing experience and increased rigidity, but it also allows for strengthened ANC performance of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4.



The charging case of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is just 21.2mm while weighing only 38g, which is 6.3% smaller and 20.8% lighter than its predecessor. It adopts a symmetrically round design along with refined craftsmanship, exhibiting a simplistic yet sophisticated feel overall. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 come in colourways including Ceramic White, Silver Frost.

Smart audio connectivity

Leveraging Huawei’s all-scenario device ecosystem and accumulated expertise in wireless connectivity, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 bring various connection features, including proximity pairing, pairing via cloud information sharing, dual device connection[3] and Audio

[1] It will be supported by OTA upgrade in the future.

[2] Data from Huawei labs. Weight varies according to version configuration. Actual weight may vary.

[3] For tablets and mobile phones, the pop-up pairing function is only available on Huawei devices that run EMUI 10 (or above). For laptops, the function is currently only available on HUAWEI MateBook 16 running PC Manager 11.0.9 (or above). If you have any questions about the feature, usage restrictions, and supported models, Please contact Huawei Customer Service Center for more details.

Connectivity Centre[1]. The earbuds can be connected to any EMUI based devices from Huawei smartphones to tablets and Huawei PCs, delivering a truly seamless audio connectivity experience to consumers and ushering in an interconnection era.

Dual device connection is supported with HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. Whether it is a Huawei smartphone, tablet, PC, smartwatch or smart display, or any other smart devices running Android, iOS or Windows, any two devices can be connected to the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 simultaneously. This lets users enjoy their favourite music or show without missing any calls. When a call comes in, the music or show will be paused and seamlessly switched to the call.

The Audio Connectivity Centre within HUAWEI AI Life gives a snapshot of ten recently connected devices, where users can flexibly switch devices with a simple tap.

As an important device in Huawei’s Seamless AI Life strategy, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 come with comprehensive improvements over its predecessor in terms of noise cancellation, wearing experience, audio quality and connectivity. Not only does it represent Huawei’s leading audio strength in the TWS sector, but it also showcases Huawei’s thoughtful strategy in delivering Seamless AI Life experience. In the future, Huawei will continue to make breakthroughs in seamless connectivity and intelligent audio experience, bringing even more exciting audio products to consumers worldwide.

In Pakistan, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are already available at ‘Daraz.pk: https://bit.ly/3oduWyG and ‘Cube’: https://bit.ly/33Nt2hr, as the sleek design and beautiful White colour continue to have a mesmerizing effect on the tech-savvy music-enthusiasts.

[1] Only available on devices that have been updated to the latest version of the Huawei AI Life App. The iOS version of the Huawei AI Life App temporarily does not support this function.