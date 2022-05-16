UrduPoint.com

HUAWEI Launches The Trendy Flagship & Camera King - HUAWEI Nova 9 In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 05:27 PM

HUAWEI launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King - HUAWEI nova 9 in Pakistan

The highly anticipated smartphone boasts a remarkable design, a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, front camera vlog features, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022) Huawei Consumer Business Group announced today the availability of the new HUAWEI nova 9, the Trendy Flagship & Camera King to consumers in Pakistan. Defined by innovative features and fashion-forward design elements, Huawei’s latest nova device will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and all-new videography features, which create new possibilities for users as they record moments in their lives.

The HUAWEI nova 9 will be available in Pakistan at a price of PKR 107,999/- in the all-new Colour No. 9 starting from May 16th.

HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a new colourway – Colour No. 9. It boasts a range of flagship-grade camera technology including a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, along with the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine. The camera enables users to capture impressive images and videos, even in low-light situations. The responsive 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, powerful processor, excellent battery life and support for blazing-fast charging speeds with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge[1] ensure a fluid experience for avid mobile gamers.

[1] 66 W is the maximum charging power, and can only be reached when the dedicated 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable are used.

HUAWEI nova 9 in Colour No. 9
HUAWEI nova 9 in Colour No. 9

A Breath-taking New Design

The HUAWEI nova 9 is an elegant smartphone. It introduces a new Colour No. 9 colourway, which is created with an all-new Starry Flash AG Glass process that adds a unique texture to the chassis and highlights the iconic camera module, giving it greater visual emphasis. Under a spotlight, the whole device shines and sparkles. It also has a stunning 6.57-inch 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display with a tapered surface that flows like a waterfall, minimising the left and right bezels for more immersive viewing. It can display 1.07 billion colours, features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz[1] and 300Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness.

The design of the HUAWEI nova 9 itself also stands to impress, measuring only 7.77mm thick with a weight of 175g[2]. It also features a Nebula-inspired Star Orbit Ring that was first debuted with the HUAWEI nova 8. It comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching. Combined, these design features represent not only a continuation of a legacy, but also the rebirth of it.

Capture Your Story with 50MP Ultra Vision Camera

The rear camera system features a 50MP ultra vision camera, an 8MP ultra wide angle camera, a macro camera[3] and a depth camera.

It includes a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB CFA with high light sensitivity, collecting 40 percent more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor.[4] This allows users to capture exquisite photos and videos even in low light conditions, ensuring that the bright parts of the image are not overexposed while the dark areas are clear and packed with detail.

Once the camera hardware captures an image, the XD Fusion Engine gets to work, using sophisticated computational photography techniques to greatly enhance image detail and quality.

HUAWEI nova 9 in Colour No. 9
HUAWEI nova 9 in Colour No. 9

Vlog Innovation:

HUAWEI nova 9 features a 32MP High-Res front camera that supports 4K video capture and AIS (AI Image Stabilisation) Video Stabilisation, allowing users to capture high definition footage of themselves as they talk to the camera or when they vlog.

Thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, users can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide angle shot at the same time.

With the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting their vlogs or other videos to social media in no time. Moreover, complicated editing processes have been streamlined thanks to Video Search and One-Click Video Creation.

Power at Your Fingertips

The device supports new Touch Turbo technology, taking mobile gaming to a new level as it allows for more accurate and responsive controls.

Whether for gaming or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI nova 9 delivers excellent battery life with the high capacity 4300mAh battery[1]. In addition, down time is kept to a minimum, with the new nova smartphone supporting 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for high speed charging.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative and secure

Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business Mobile Social Media Turbo Same Price Pakistani Rupee May From Weight Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Prime Minister talks to Chinese counterpart Li Keq ..

Prime Minister talks to Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on phone

29 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Gas Exports to Non-CIS Down 26.5% Y/Y to ..

Gazprom's Gas Exports to Non-CIS Down 26.5% Y/Y to 55.9Bcm From Jan 1 to May 15

27 minutes ago
 Critical economy needs collective approach of poli ..

Critical economy needs collective approach of political parties: LCCI President

38 minutes ago
 Chiniot dam to be completed by 2022

Chiniot dam to be completed by 2022

37 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 women appear in nationwide trials

Over 1,000 women appear in nationwide trials

57 minutes ago
 Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NA ..

Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Will Analyze Consequences

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.