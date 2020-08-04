Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heights with 1.6 million Global Developers

Huawei Mobile Services are available in HUAWEI Nova 7i, HUAWEI Y6p and all other Huawei smartphones

Shenzhen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th August, 2020) Huawei shared the latest progress on both Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem and AppGallery at the 19th China Internet Conference. Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem is growing rapidly, reaching 700 million global Huawei device users, with a year-on-year growth of 32%. The number of registered Huawei developers worldwide has reached 1.6 million, up 76% year-on-year, with more than 81,000 innovative applications integrated with HMS Core open capabilities.

For over 30 years, Huawei has worked closely with partners to bring better digital connectivity to people and communities around the world. It believes that in the world increasingly driven by digital technologies, no one should be left behind. Huawei seeks to encourage global innovative developers to work with Huawei Mobile Services to bring better and smarter experience to consumers. Huawei has previously announced a USD 1 billion Shining Star Program to incentivise global developers. More than 10,000 innovative apps have since benefited from it.

Looking at Pakistan, Huawei has been hard at work to make the HUAWEI AppGallery experience better with the addition of top local apps such as Easypaisa, SC Mobile Pakistan, HBL Mobile, Meezan Mobile Banking, Askari Bank, My Zong, My Telenor, Foodpanda, Daraz Online Shopping App and many more.

“AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform, covers more than 170 countries and regions. With this coverage, we hope to share local digital innovation with the world. We want every innovative app developed by global partners to reach all 700 million Huawei device users.

” said Zhang Ping’an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group. Concurrently, globalized HMS Apps such as HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader have brought high-quality services and content to consumers in more countries and regions.

Huawei also brings users a smarter and more convenient digital life experience with more innovative services, such as Quick Apps, a new type of installation-free apps, providing users with a tap-to-use experience and much less memory space. As well as Ability, powered by Huawei AI technology, includes Content Ability, Card Ability and App Ability, enables high-quality services to be efficiently distributed to users across the world.

To help global partners and developers with innovation, Huawei opens "Chipset-Device-Cloud" capabilities through HMS Core, giving developers the access to Huawei’s Machine Learning Kit, HiAI, AR Engine, etc. HMS Core 5.0, now available globally, will further open Huawei’s software and hardware capabilities to elevate users’ experiences worldwide. On top of that, Huawei offers a one-stop, full-spectrum app development support in over 67 areas through AppGallery Connect, helping developers innovate and carry out efficient operations.

Presently, Huawei Mobile Services has established six regional centers worldwide. Huawei offers localized services globally through DIGIX Lab, HUAWEI Developers, Huawei Developer Day, and many other opportunities. In a fully connected world, Huawei seeks to encourage innovation in both technology and app development among global developers.