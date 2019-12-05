UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Moves To Overturn 'unlawful' US Subsidy Ban

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:53 AM

Huawei moves to overturn 'unlawful' US subsidy ban

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it has petitioned a US court to overturn a ban that prevents carriers in rural America from tapping an $8.5-billion federal fund to purchase the company's equipment

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it has petitioned a US court to overturn a ban that prevents carriers in rural America from tapping an $8.5-billion federal fund to purchase the company's equipment.

Huawei's petition said the ban -- imposed last month against the company and its Chinese rival ZTE on national security grounds -- failed to substantiate claims that Huawei was a threat and was a violation of due process and thus "unlawful".

"Huawei is a Chinese company. That is (Washington's) only excuse," Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping told a press conference at company headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The petition to a US appeals court follows a lawsuit filed by Huawei in March that declared a 2019 US defence bill "unconstitutional" for barring government agencies from buying its equipment, services, or working with third parties that are Huawei customers.

The US campaign against Huawei is motivated by fears in Washington that the company is a potential security threat due to the background of its founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer.

The concerns have escalated as Huawei has risen to become the world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers, and following Beijing's passage of a 2017 law that obliges Chinese companies to assist the government in matters of national security.

President Donald Trump moved in May to block American companies from doing business with Huawei, which US officials accuse of violating US sanctions on Iran.

But Trump has offered a series of temporary reprieves for Huawei to allow service providers covering remote rural areas time to comply with the ban.

Huawei has consistently dismissed the security accusations, saying Washington has provided no proof to back them up.

Related Topics

World Army Business Iran China Washington Company Trump Shenzhen Beijing March May 2017 2019 From Government Top Court Huawei

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 December 2019

2 hours ago

OSCE Ministerial Council to Kick Off in Bratislava ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Press: No scope for lethargy on climate action

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

SMAC in the DARQ: the tech trends shaping 2020

3 minutes ago

Asian markets back on front foot as trade hopes re ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.