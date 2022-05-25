HUAWEI nova 9 - Here is what blew our minds in the Trendy Flagship & Camera King:

A sensational design, An Ultra Vision Camera, Cool front camera vlog features, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge in addition to innovative Super Device features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022) Everybody wants a smartphone that does not only look stylish and trendy, but one that comes with solid and innovative features. Be it a high-resolution camera setup, powerful all-day performance for intensive everyday use or some cool features that make the daily use of the phone easier and simpler.

Huawei has something that ticks all of the above boxes. Introducing the Trendy Flagship & Camera King – the Huawei nova 9. The latest addition to its popular mid-range HUAWEI nova series comes with an all-new colourway called Colour No. 9, an astonishing Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera, 66W HUAWEI Supercharge in addition to cool Super Device and EMUI 12 features, which all but make using the smartphone, fun and enjoyable.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is now available in Pakistan in a lavish Colour No. 9 at the price range of 107,999/- PKR.

HUAWEI nova 9

It can display 1.07 billion colours, featuring a refresh rate of up to 120Hz[1] and 300Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness. Combined with support for full-path P3 colour, the display ensures spectacular viewing experiences with smooth visuals, vivid colours and incredible details. While measuring only 7.77mm thick with a weight of 175g, making it perfect for slipping into your handbag or pocket when out and about! The HUAWEI nova 9 sports a Star Orbit Ring design, making it even more recognisable and eye-catching.

Ultra Vision camera system

The rear camera system includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a Macro Camera that lets you capture at as close as 4cm. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K shooting at 30fps, allowing you to express yourself through short videos and vlogs for social media. The main camera has a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB colour filter array with a high light sensitivity. This collects 40 percent more light[2] compared to a standard RGGB sensor, ensuring the utmost clarity on all images, while enabling outstanding low light performance.

Once the camera hardware captures an image, the XD Fusion Engine gets to work. The HUAWEI nova 9 inherited Huawei flagship smartphones’ XD Fusion Engine, which uses sophisticated computational photography techniques to greatly enhance image details and quality.

Having a good hair day? Do not let it go to waste! The HUAWEI nova 9’s 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies in addition to its 4K selfie video shooting, and Portrait Mode will help your selfie-portraits pop with Bokeh Portrait. There are also AI Beauty effects and filters you can use. Selfies never looked so slick.

Moreover, introducing an all-new feature - Continuous Front/Rear Recording. With this new innovation, you can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide angle shot at the same time.

With the Petal Clip app, you can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting your vlogs or other videos to social media in no time. Making group shots and video easier as well, the HUAWEI nova 9 also supports Remote Shutter[3]. This means you can easily set-up your HUAWEI nova 9 on a tripod and capture a group photo with your friends without having to worry about awkward frames as you walk to and from the camera.

Charge rapidly with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Whether for gaming, recording, working or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI nova 9 delivers excellent battery life with a large and long lasting 4300mAh battery[4], which is supported by a 66W

HUAWEI SuperCharge. The smartphone can be charged much faster; it only takes 15 minutes to charge to 53% and 38 minutes to full 100%.