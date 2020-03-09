UrduPoint.com
Huawei Opens First Flagship Store In France

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:41 PM

Huawei opens first flagship store in France

Chinese technology firm Huawei has opened its first flagship store in France, highlighting the hi-tech image of Huawei with fashion

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Chinese technology firm Huawei has opened its first flagship store in France, highlighting the hi-tech image of Huawei with fashion.

With an area of around 850 square meters, the store offers the public an abundance of Huawei's products, including smart phones, tablets, connected watches, as well as computers, etc. In addition, there are several areas for user experience.

From its inauguration, Huawei Mate Xs -- 5G phone of the latest model with foldable screen, is available in the store.

Walter Ji, president of Huawei's Consumer Business Group for Europe, said that Huawei has always attached great importance to the European market and spent two years on preparing the flagship store.

"The store is intended to fully demonstrate the company's full range of products and intelligent ecology, so that consumers can get a full-product immersive experience and realize comprehensive pre-sale and after-sales services," said Ji.

