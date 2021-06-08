Huawei Opens Pre-bookings for HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Nationwide

Avail Free Gifts Worth upto PKR 5000/- upon each pre-order from Monday, 07 June to Sunday, 13 June, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Huawei Consumer Business Group introduces the whole-new TWS earphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i which is now open for pre-orders nationwide at PKR 16,499/- only. The FreeBuds 4i offers a powerful battery life, active noise cancellation (ANC), fashionable design and outstanding audio quality.

Through thousands of comfort tests and 3D bio-ergonomic design, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i delivers a comfortable wearing experience with a premium appearance. Every inch of the design curves like flowing water, treating the user’s skin gently.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i inherits the premium battery life of the HUAWEI FreeBuds family. It sports a large battery with a high energy density within its compact body, together with low-power consumption solutions to deliver long battery life. According to data from the Huawei laboratory, when ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge. Together with the charging case, it could achieve up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call.

Moreover, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i supports quick charge features to address any concerns about low battery. Based on data from the Huawei laboratory, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment from just a 10-minute charge.

Thanks to its impressive battery life and quick-charge capability, users no longer need to worry about the battery level when they are outside or rush out in a hurry. You can enjoy music all day long.

In addition, the FreeBuds 4i comes equipped with an immersive audio experience supported by Active Noise Cancellation. On HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, Huawei has optimised noise cancellation for the most common user scenarios and locations in everyday life, such as shopping centres, buses, train stations and offices. Further calibrations were made to address typical noises, including air conditioning humming sounds, computer fan noise, train noise in tunnels and bustling crowds. In this way, noise cancellation performance has been further improved to deliver a comfortable noise cancellation experience.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are now open for pre-bookings at authorized retailers nationwide and online at Daraz.pk, OLX.com.pk, Telemart.pk and Cubeonline.pk for PKR 16,499/- ONLY! Pre-ordering customers can avail FREE gifts such as the Huawei Bluetooth Speakers and/or a 03 month subscription to HUAWEI Music. So hurry up and get ordering!