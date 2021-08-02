UrduPoint.com

Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT Summit To Digitalize Energy Sector

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:31 AM

Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT Summit to digitalize Energy Sector

Huawei Pakistan organized the Pakistan Power ICT Summit with the aim to digitalize the power sector in Pakistan with modern practices and solutions that are used globally

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) Huawei Pakistan organized the Pakistan Power ICT Summit with the aim to digitalize the power sector in Pakistan with modern practices and solutions that are used globally. The event was attended by Tariq Mahmood, CIO NTDC, Aamer Rashid, Additional DG, Muhammad Farooq Shaukat DG NTDC, Imtiaz Ahmed PITC CEO and Adnan Khadam PITC Company Secretary. From Huawei’s side, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO Huawei Pakistan and Tang Shuang, Director Power Sector were in attendance, along with representatives from LESCO, GEPCO, PESCO and TESCO.

The summit was a strategic platform that explored the use of innovative technologies to promote the digital journey of the power sector, designed with the objective to facilitate innovation, thereby future-proofing power institutions for the post-pandemic era.

CTO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed stated at the event, “Huawei being the leading solution and infrastructure provider is very interested in supporting the power sector whether it’s electricity production or distribution organizations.

The potential to digitalize this sector is endless, and Huawei has the specific solutions just for that purpose.”

In today’s age, the power sector is facing rapid digitalization. The digital journey of the power sector has gained momentum and there is a huge demand to have meetings and communication facilities available anytime and anywhere. This, in turn, has also led to higher demands on the construction and maintenance of advanced power ICT infrastructure.

With leading power sector professionals in attendance, robust digital transformation best practices from both industry & technology perspective were discussed and demonstrated by Huawei’s full-scenario solutions in the power sector who were invite our customers to share their success stories.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Electricity Company Rashid Event From Industry Share Best LESCO PESCO GEPCO PITC Huawei

Recent Stories

India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

50 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 198.02 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 198.02 million

51 minutes ago
 Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 August 2021

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2021

2 hours ago
 ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

13 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.