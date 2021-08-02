Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT Summit to digitalize Energy Sector

Huawei Pakistan organized the Pakistan Power ICT Summit with the aim to digitalize the power sector in Pakistan with modern practices and solutions that are used globally

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) Huawei Pakistan organized the Pakistan Power ICT Summit with the aim to digitalize the power sector in Pakistan with modern practices and solutions that are used globally. The event was attended by Tariq Mahmood, CIO NTDC, Aamer Rashid, Additional DG, Muhammad Farooq Shaukat DG NTDC, Imtiaz Ahmed PITC CEO and Adnan Khadam PITC Company Secretary. From Huawei’s side, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO Huawei Pakistan and Tang Shuang, Director Power Sector were in attendance, along with representatives from LESCO, GEPCO, PESCO and TESCO.

The summit was a strategic platform that explored the use of innovative technologies to promote the digital journey of the power sector, designed with the objective to facilitate innovation, thereby future-proofing power institutions for the post-pandemic era.

CTO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed stated at the event, “Huawei being the leading solution and infrastructure provider is very interested in supporting the power sector whether it’s electricity production or distribution organizations.

The potential to digitalize this sector is endless, and Huawei has the specific solutions just for that purpose.”

In today’s age, the power sector is facing rapid digitalization. The digital journey of the power sector has gained momentum and there is a huge demand to have meetings and communication facilities available anytime and anywhere. This, in turn, has also led to higher demands on the construction and maintenance of advanced power ICT infrastructure.

With leading power sector professionals in attendance, robust digital transformation best practices from both industry & technology perspective were discussed and demonstrated by Huawei’s full-scenario solutions in the power sector who were invite our customers to share their success stories.