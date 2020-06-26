Huawei Pakistan Launches All-Inclusive Educational Certification Programme 2020

With all education institutions still remaining closed in Pakistan, following the impact of COVID-19, both learners and educators have struggled to cope with the disruptions to traditional education, interruptions that threaten to widen pre-existing learning gaps in different regions, thus aggravating the growing digital divide

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020) With all education institutions still remaining closed in Pakistan, following the impact of COVID-19, both learners and educators have struggled to cope with the disruptions to traditional education, interruptions that threaten to widen pre-existing learning gaps in different regions, thus aggravating the growing digital divide.

To help bridge this gap, Huawei Pakistan launched the “Learn ON for All” program in Pakistan, to ensure widespread accessibility to high-quality education.

Prior to the launch of the ‘Learn On for All’ program, Huawei Pakistan has already conducted six online guide sessions with around 150 students from Huawei ICT Academy. Six ICT academies have conducted 12 online certification courses.

Additionally, 167 instructors from 15 HEI’s participated in four Train the Trainers (TTT) programs for HCIA-Security, HCIA-5G, HCIA-AI and HCIP-AI, including senior professors from the top universities in the country. From March to today, more than 500 teachers and learners have participated in the online certification exams, with a 90% passing rate.

“This training has been quite enlightening, and a great learning experience. I nominated other faculty members of our department to enhance their skills in the field of AI. I appreciate Huawei’s efforts and would suggest to keep on conducting such trainings, as it helps us provide quality online education and train our instructors on the latest industrial trends,” remarked Prof. Dr. Laiq Hasan on the TTT program, Chairman of the Department of Computer Systems Engineering, UET Peshawar.

After having successfully facilitated the above mentioned online programs, Huawei Pakistan is now launching the “Huawei Certification for All Pakistan Programme 2020”. Students, teachers, ICT industry participants, and anyone interested in the networking technologies can now apply to remotely obtain associate and professional level certifications free of cost.

The subjects feature an array of different networking technologies, from traditional Routing and Switching to latest technologies like 5G, AI to name a few.

Interested parties can participate by registering for a Huawei Uniportal ID and availing the high-quality resources available online on the open platform, including lectures from Huawei experts from across the globe, for self-study.

In order to be eligible for a free exam voucher worth 200USD, candidates will be required to clear a mock examination, following which they can apply to take the certification exam at home. The dates for the exams will be regularly updated on Huawei Pakistan’s social media. Live sessions and Webinars for Online Higher Education are also scheduled to be inducted into the ‘Learn On for all’ program.

Intelligentization has become a benchmark of countries’ competitiveness, and a digital society is emerging in it’s truest sense. Huawei Pakistan remains committed to further decrease the digital divide by reaching out to any and all who are interested in improving their digital skills in advanced technical fields, with a program that provides remote accessibility from its first step to its last.