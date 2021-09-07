Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with the EZY Technologies organized the launching ceremony of the Huawei Pakistan Tiger Program 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th September, 2021) Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with the EZY Technologies organized the launching ceremony of the Huawei Pakistan Tiger Program 2021. This Program is designed to prepare an elite class of technical leaders who will be masters in their respective assigned technologies. This program will provide focused mentorship to individuals so that they are capable of elaborating business as well as technical advantages of the solution and will become future leaders in Pakistan ICT industry.

This 1-1 mentorship will be drive through the Regional/HQ Technology Experts via focused sessions and hands on cloud demo sessions. After the successful completion of the program, the participants will go through an extensive evaluation criteria. The candidates, who pass the evaluation, will be awarded the membership of Pakistan Technology Tiger club in their respective technology along with prizes and recognition.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO EBG – Huawei Pakistan said, “Huawei Pakistan is continuously investing in the ICT resource development by enabling their Partnered ICT companies. These resources will be highly valuable for the future ICT Industry and will be contributing in Digital Pakistan making a fully connected intelligent Pakistan”.

While addressing the candidates, Mr. Adnan Zafar, Director EBG – Huawei Pakistan, highlighted the key aspects of the Tiger Program and explained how this program will help in producing technology experts in the ICT industry of Pakistan.

Mr. Shanxiaoping, Director Channels – Huawei Pakistan also spoke during the occasion and mentioned, “Huawei is working in Pakistan for more than 20 years and is committed to invest more to develop it Partner ecosystem. We believe, we will develop good partners if we invest in their resource development and this exactly is the purpose of this program.”

The event was attended by top management of Huawei Channels Partners, Tech Access Pakistan, Wateen Solutions, New Horizon, CMC, CNSE and EZY Technologies and they applauded the investment Huawei is doing for the enablement and professional growth of the local talent.

Mr. Tariq Malik, CEO Tech Access Pakistan, also address the candidates and emphasized on the importance of learning new skills and technologies to boost their professional careers.