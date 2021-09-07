UrduPoint.com

Huawei Pakistan Launches Its Tiger Program 2021

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:34 PM

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with the EZY Technologies organized the launching ceremony of the Huawei Pakistan Tiger Program 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th September, 2021) Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with the EZY Technologies organized the launching ceremony of the Huawei Pakistan Tiger Program 2021. This Program is designed to prepare an elite class of technical leaders who will be masters in their respective assigned technologies. This program will provide focused mentorship to individuals so that they are capable of elaborating business as well as technical advantages of the solution and will become future leaders in Pakistan ICT industry.

This 1-1 mentorship will be drive through the Regional/HQ Technology Experts via focused sessions and hands on cloud demo sessions. After the successful completion of the program, the participants will go through an extensive evaluation criteria. The candidates, who pass the evaluation, will be awarded the membership of Pakistan Technology Tiger club in their respective technology along with prizes and recognition.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO EBG – Huawei Pakistan said, “Huawei Pakistan is continuously investing in the ICT resource development by enabling their Partnered ICT companies. These resources will be highly valuable for the future ICT Industry and will be contributing in Digital Pakistan making a fully connected intelligent Pakistan”.

While addressing the candidates, Mr. Adnan Zafar, Director EBG – Huawei Pakistan, highlighted the key aspects of the Tiger Program and explained how this program will help in producing technology experts in the ICT industry of Pakistan.

Mr. Shanxiaoping, Director Channels – Huawei Pakistan also spoke during the occasion and mentioned, “Huawei is working in Pakistan for more than 20 years and is committed to invest more to develop it Partner ecosystem. We believe, we will develop good partners if we invest in their resource development and this exactly is the purpose of this program.”

The event was attended by top management of Huawei Channels Partners, Tech Access Pakistan, Wateen Solutions, New Horizon, CMC, CNSE and EZY Technologies and they applauded the investment Huawei is doing for the enablement and professional growth of the local talent.

Mr. Tariq Malik, CEO Tech Access Pakistan, also address the candidates and emphasized on the importance of learning new skills and technologies to boost their professional careers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Wateen Event Industry Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

16 minutes ago
 Police carries out search operation in New Town ar ..

Police carries out search operation in New Town area

16 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets fa ..

Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets farmers

16 minutes ago
 World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian desta ..

World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian destabilizing policies: Dr Moeed

16 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom strugg ..

Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle: Speakers

16 minutes ago
 Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome P ..

Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome Participation in Afghan Reconst ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.